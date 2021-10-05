“I wanted people to recognize him for what he brings from 7 to 10 p.m.,” Cora said Tuesday before the American League Wild Card Game against the Yankees.

The Sox saw Hernández as being much more than that when they signed him to a two-year, $14 million contract in January.

Kiké Hernández was the fun-loving little brother on the Dodgers. The “rally banana” utility player on a team of stars, as Red Sox manager Alex Cora called him.

It went beyond those hours. Cora also wanted Hernández to take on a leadership role with the Sox to compensate for the departure of players such as Mookie Betts, Brock Holt, and Mitch Moreland.

Advertisement

It was a big ask and Hernández delivered. He had a .786 OPS over 134 games — .832 in the second half — with a career-best 58 extra-base hits, 84 runs, and 60 RBIs.

Hernández also provided high-quality defense at two disparate positions, center field and second base.

The Sox intended to use Hernández mainly at second base, but 81 of his 130 starts came in center field. Hernández had 14 defensive runs saved, third among all center fielders. The leader, Michael A. Taylor of the Royals, had 19 but played 470 more innings.

“Kiké has been a rock in center field,” said Nate Eovaldi, who started for the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Cora first watched Hernández play when he was a Little Leaguer in Puerto Rico. Cora knew this was possible and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom was on board with the idea.

“We have some good players. But the way he impacts the game offensively [and] defensively has been amazing,” Cora said.

As evidence, Cora pointed to Friday’s game at Washington when Hernández saved a run in the fourth inning with a diving scoop to rob Andrew Stevenson of a single in a game the Red Sox went on to win, 4-2.

Advertisement

“He changed that weekend with that play,” Cora said. “And he hasn’t played second; he’s been playing center field for a month. He goes to second base, and he makes probably the biggest play defensively of our team.”

Off the field, the 30-year-old Hernández utilized his experience with the Dodgers to take on a prominent role in the clubhouse.

“I understand my qualities as a person, and as a teammate. And you know one of the things is to keep things light. And I like to make people laugh. I like to make people feel happy and feel comfortable,” he said.

“I understand that I have a lot of experience in this situation. I take a lot of pride in leading by example. I do things the professional way, do things right. Play the game the right way, play hard at all times. Respect my teammates, respect everybody in the clubhouse.

“And I’ll say as a leader, I’m more of a leader by example than vocally. But yeah, I’m here for my teammates. Whatever I can do to make this team better, to help this team win.”

With the Dodgers, Hernández was around high-character players such as Chase Utley and Justin Turner, and a manager in Dave Roberts who fostered a winning atmosphere. Hernández also pointed to David Freese as an influence.

Hernández joined the Dodgers via trade when he was 23 and soaked up all he could.

Advertisement

“One thing as a veteran guy, it’s very important to feel that you’re approachable and make guys feel comfortable,” he said. “As a younger guy coming up, sometimes there are guys that have a lot of time that have done a lot for the game or whatever. And they’re not always the most open or approachable guys.

“Those are the guys that you’re a little bit hesitant to come talk to. And I try not to be that way. I try to make everybody feel comfortable. Make everybody feel like I’m here for them at any time for whatever it needs to be, and that’s me.”

As the Red Sox transitioned from the 2018 group, Cora saw Hernández being a bridge to build another contender.

“The way he prepares has been great. He brought a lot from previous experiences. His relationship with Utley has put him at a different level,” the manager said. “And this is from preparation on the field, off the field. And it was a great signing by Chaim and the group. I knew he was a good player.

“I’m very proud of him. He’s been amazing for us.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.