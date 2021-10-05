“For him not to post, it’s very serious,” Cora said. “That thing looks huge. Humongous. He’ll get treatment today. We’ll go from there. But for tonight, it was a no.”

Although Cora said that Martinez is not on crutches and there remains hope that he’d recover in time to contribute in a best-of-five American League Division Series against the Rays, the extent of the swelling made clear that he could not play Tuesday, even coming off the bench.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora described the left ankle injury of J.D. Martinez as “very serious” in discussing why the slugger will not be available for Tuesday night’s Wild Card Game against the Yankees.

Martinez suffered the injury while jogging to his position in right field in the fifth inning on Sunday in Washington (a National League ballpark where the designated hitter was not an option). Martinez stepped on the second base bag, slipped, stumbled, and rolled his ankle. He remained in the game for that half-inning before being lifted in favor of José Iglesias in the top of the sixth.

“J.D. has been stepping on that bag for 10 years,” said Cora. “It just happened that he slipped.”

Without Martinez in the middle of the order, Cora altered his lineup to face the Yankees. He moved Kyle Schwarber to the leadoff spot, lowering Kiké Hernández to No. 2 with Rafael Devers batting third and Xander Bogaerts fourth.

In so doing, Cora was able to spread out lefthanded hitters Schwarber, Devers, and Alex Verdugo, while putting two hitters with leadoff experience (Schwarber and Hernández) in the top two spots.

“Just needed to split the lefties, Raffy and Alex,” said Cora. “That’s the only way we can create balance in the beginning of the lineup without J.D. Kyle has done it.”

Schwarber is serving as the DH. He’s the first Red Sox designated hitter to lead off a postseason game since Juan Beniquez led off all three games of an American League Championship Series sweep of the Oakland A’s in 1975.

Cora acknowledged the disappointment of having to play a win-or-go-home game without Martinez, but noted that the Yankees are without some key contributors as well (DJ LeMahieu landed on the injured list) and that Martinez can contribute in other roles.

“He’ll be the best assistant hitting coach in the world tonight,” said Cora. “The goal is obviously hopefully we can do what we do, play a good baseball game and advance, and see where we’re at for the next round.”

Given the COVID-19 outbreak that ripped through the team in August and September, the Sox suggested they would not dwell on the absence of a mainstay.

“We’ve dealt with pretty much everything. And it almost seems, not fitting, but it’s almost like, ‘Well, that was the one thing that was going to happen for the Wild Card Game. We don’t have J.D.,’ ” said Hernández. “But we’ve done it all year. Now, here we are now in the Wild Card Game, we’re ready. We’re excited and with or without J.D., we’re going to go out there and we’re going to do everything we can to win this ballgame.”

