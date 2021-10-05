That format significantly increases the appeal of winning a division. It has also created a tremendously intense, often wildly entertaining game for wild-card teams at the start of their postseason paths.

In 2012, MLB expanded the playoffs from four to five teams in each league, adding a second wild-card team in each league. In so doing, the league went from awarding one wild-card team direct passage to the League Division Series to a one-game, win-or-go-home showdown between the two wild-card teams.

Twenty-one teams have experienced the Wild Card Game in the eight postseasons, from 2012-19, during which it’s been around. (The 2020 postseason featured an expanded playoff pool with the first-round featuring best-of-three series between the eight playoff teams.) The Sox are one of nine teams that has never experienced one – until now.

What to make of it?

Advertisement

“It’s a very exciting game in general. I think it’s great for baseball. It’s a game that it says it all in its word – ‘wild card.’ Anything can happen,” said Sox slugger Kyle Schwarber, who will be taking part in his third such contest. “[But] it’s definitely a game you want to avoid at any costs. … You definitely want to win the division.”

The reasoning is obvious: More games provide a larger sample that usually provides a fuller measure of a team’s talent in a way that a single game doesn’t.

“[A Wild Card Game] is just stressful because you want to get to that series. You want to feel like you gave your team a chance to play a series and showcase the depth of your team,” said Red Sox reliever Adam Ottavino, who went to the Wild Card Game with the Rockies in 2017, losing to the Diamondbacks, and 2018, when his team beat the Cubs. “In the one game, anything can happen. That’s just a scary proposition. You could feel like you are a good enough team to get a series but you didn’t get it. That’s just tough. When we lost in Arizona in ‘17 there was very much that feeling in the clubhouse of, ‘So that’s it?’”

Advertisement

Yet the significant stakes also tend to create heightened excitement and memorable contests. In 2014, the Royals wiped out deficits in the eighth and ninth innings en route to a 12th-inning victory that sparked a run to Game 7 of the World Series, a platform for the team’s championship the following year. In 2019, the Nationals erased a 3-1 eighth-inning deficit against Milwaukee closer Josh Hader to kickstart a 4-3 victory over the Brewers that served as a springboard to a title.

“That evening was unbelievable,” reflected Washington bench coach Tim Bogar. “My big thing about the Wild Card is, you’ve got to embrace it. It’s not just a ho-hum kind of thing. We get a chance to win. … I’d rather be in a Wild Card Game than doing what we’re doing [as a last-place team going home] – 100 percent.”

The experience of games in which the season is on the line with each pitch is simply different. Ottavino recalled being overwhelmed with adrenaline when he took the mound in the 2018 Wild Card Game. He had too much excitement to command his slider, and ended up pumping fastballs until he got his emotions under control.

Advertisement

“That was the most nervous and anxious I ever was,” he said. “The manager said they might use me as early as like the fourth inning. I was pacing around in that Wrigley bullpen until I finally came in in the seventh. I was just very nervous, more adrenaline than ever. I just had a lot of hormones going on. Once I got somebody out, I was able to kind of calm down and just play, but you know there’s a lot riding on it. … I was pretty affected in that game initially, that’s for sure.”

The idea that a high-leverage reliever could be used at any point of the game speaks to how different it is to manage a winner-take-all contest (when a starter will be on the shortest of leashes) and how differently rosters are deployed.

Roster construction for the Wild Card Game is distinct from any other time of year. Teams must set a 26-man roster for just one game – meaning that a starting pitcher who isn’t unavailable out of the bullpen or a player dealing with an injury often will get left off the roster.

Hence, the Red Sox left Chris Sale (unavailable for bullpen work after a start on Sunday) off the roster and likewise decided not to have slugger J.D. Martinez (left ankle injury) available. It’s possible the team would have kept Martinez on the roster for a five-game series — in which he had a chance to return in subsequent games — and Sale almost certainly would be a scheduled starter in a longer series.

Advertisement

But the rules are different for a single game, with the Sox setting up their roster with complementary players such as outfielder/pinch-runner Jarren Duran and third catcher Connor Wong to prepare for a wealth of match-up scenarios.

“Obviously you go through the game mentally,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said on Monday. “I’ve been thinking about this game and moves and all that stuff for the last 24 hours.”

It’s a fair bet that he spent the subsequent 24 hours anticipating and thinking through moves as well — just as the players have been in an enormous state of anticipation for a single contest that will decide whether the team’s season continues or ends.

“It puts things in a different perspective. It’s inevitable that you think back to being a kid dreaming about playing in Game 7 of the World Series and stuff like that,” said Kiké Hernández. “It’s fun, because all eyes are on you as far as the game. You think about the entire season, everything you’ve gone through to get to that point.

“Even though I haven’t been a part of it, watching it has been a lot of fun. It feels like every time there’s a Wild Card Game, the game is exactly what people pay to watch.”

Hernández and the Sox will find out if that remains the case on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.