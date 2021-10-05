On the mound for the Sox is Nate Eovaldi, who has gone 2-1 with a 1.61 ERA in six career postseason appearances (two starts). The Yankees are pitching Gerrit Cole, who brings into the game an 8-4 record with a 2.68 ERA in 13 career postseason starts. Read more from Peter Abraham on ace vs. ace — the way it should be.

The Red Sox and Yankees will face off in the American League Wild Card Game at Fenway Park. First pitch is at 8:08 p.m. ET. You can watch on ESPN and listen on WEEI (93.7 FM in the Boston area).

One night. One game. Winner take all.

History points to a home-field advantage: The Red Sox are 54-37-1 all time in home postseason games, including 47-35-1 at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox host the one-game playoff as a result of winning the regular-season series 10-9. The Yankees have won nine of the past 12 games between the teams after the Red Sox won the first seven meetings.

Julian McWilliams will be offering live commentary throughout the game. Follow along below, and click here to refresh.

Bucky F. Dent is in the house — 7:40 p.m.

On Sunday, Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy sent a text to Bucky Dent:

Hey, Bucky. Hope you are well. Dan Shaughnessy in Boston calling here. You know why. Please call.

Dent, of course, cemented himself in Red Sox lore — and picked up a new middle name — when he hit the home run that eventually sent Boston home in the winner-take-all regular-season finale in 1978.

Read Shaughnessy’s full column here.

And look who’s in attendance tonight.

Bucky Dent is all smiles before the game. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

And in the eeriest of coincidences, take a look at Monday’s lottery number in Mass.:

1-9-7-8.

What the Red Sox need to do to win — 7:32 p.m.

For the Red Sox to win with this Wild Card Game, it’s important that Nate Eovaldi gets into his usual groove.

When he pounds the strike zone utilizing his five-pitch mix, Eovaldi is tough to beat — especially with his upper-90s fastball. But it will be a quick hook if he struggles.

If you take away Eovaldi’s last start against the Yankees when he allowed seven earned runs, he’s been highly effective against them, allowing just seven runs in his five previous outings.

Alex Cora in his return from exile — 7:26 p.m.

It’s been a year since the Red Sox manager returned from exile.

He feels more connected with his family, more appreciative of the moment, and ready for the playoff grind.

This wild-card format is working — 7:03 p.m.

In 2012, MLB expanded the playoffs from four to five teams in each league, adding a second wild-card team in each league. In so doing, the league went from awarding one wild-card team direct passage to the League Division Series to a one-game, win-or-go-home showdown between the two wild-card teams.

That format significantly increases the appeal of winning a division. It has also created a tremendously intense, often wildly entertaining game for wild-card teams at the start of their postseason paths.

Twenty-one teams have experienced the Wild Card Game in the eight postseasons, from 2012-19, during which it’s been around. (The 2020 postseason featured an expanded playoff pool with the first-round featuring best-of-three series between the eight playoff teams.) The Sox are one of nine teams that has never experienced one – until now.

What to make of it? Read Alex Speier’s full story here.

And Chad Finn looks at what we thought once might be impossible: That baseball could make itself interesting enough to steal the NFL’s thunder. On Sunday, it worked.

Red Sox and Yankees lineups — 7:00 p.m.

YANKEES (92-70): Rizzo 1B. Judge RF, Stanton DH, Gallo LF, Torres 2B, Gardner CF, Urshela 3B, Higashioka C, Velazquez SS.

Pitching: RHP Gerrit Cole (16-8, 3.23 ERA)

RED SOX (92-70): Schwarber DH, Hernández CF, Devers 3B, Bogaerts SS, Verdugo LF, Renfroe RF, Plawecki C, Dalbec 1B, Arroyo 2B.

Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (11-9, 3.75 ERA

Yankees vs. Eovaldi: Joey Gallo 1-7, Brett Gardner 5-28, Kyle Higashioka 2-3, Aaron Judge 8-20, Rougned Odor 2-14, Anthony Rizzo 5-9, Giancarlo Stanton 7-27, Gary Sánchez 2-14, Gleyber Torres 7-29, Gio Urshela 4-15, Andrew Velazquez 0-2, Tyler Wade 0-4.

Red Sox vs. Cole: Christian Arroyo 1-2, Xander Bogaerts 5-24, Bobby Dalbec 0-4, Rafael Devers 4-19, Kiké Hernández 5-11, José Iglesias 3-24, J.D. Martinez 6-25, Kevin Plawecki 1-3, Hunter Renfroe 4-20, Kyle Schwarber 3-17, Travis Shaw 3-17, Alex Verdugo 4-14, Christian Vázquez 5-17.

Sox without J.D. Martinez, who has ‘serious’ injury — 6:53 p.m.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora described the left ankle injury of J.D. Martinez as “very serious” in discussing why the slugger will not be available for Tuesday night’s Wild Card Game against the Yankees.

Although Cora said that Martinez is not on crutches and there remains hope that he’d recover in time to contribute in a best-of-five American League Division Series against the Rays, the extent of the swelling made clear that he could not play Tuesday, even coming off the bench.

“For him not to post, it’s very serious,” Cora said. “That thing looks huge. Humongous. He’ll get treatment today. We’ll go from there. But for tonight, it was a no.”

Red Sox AL Wild Card Game roster — 6:50 p.m.

The Sox added four players to their roster who had not been with the team at the end of the regular season.

▪ Lefthanded reliever Josh Taylor was activated from the injured list after being sidelined for the end of the season with a lower-back strain.

▪ With José Iglesias – the team’s primary second baseman in the last few weeks of the season – ineligible for the playoffs because he was not in the organization before Aug. 31, middle infielder Jonathan Araúz was summoned from Triple-A Worcester.

▪ Outfielder Jarren Duran was also called up from Triple-A Worcester, where his speed will make him a pinch-running option.

▪ To accommodate some of those in-game changes, the team also summoned a third catcher – Connor Wong – from Worcester to allow for strategic moves with catchers Kevin Plawecki and Christian Vázquez.

Also left off the roster are pitchers Hirokazu Sawamura and Darwinzon Hernandez. Chris Sale was not expected to be added to the roster.

Both Nick Pivetta and Eduardo Rodriguez will be available.

Here’s who’s on the roster for the Red Sox for tonight’s game:

Pitchers (12): Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Austin Davis, Nathan Eovaldi, Tanner Houck, Adam Ottavino, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Richards, Hansel Robles, Eduardo Rodriguez, Josh Taylor, Garrett Whitlock

Catchers (3): Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez, Connor Wong

Infielders (6): Jonathan Araúz, Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw

Outfielders (4): Jarren Duran, Hunter Renfroe, Kyle Schwarber, Alex Verdugo

Infielder/Outfielders (1): Kiké Hernández

— Alex Speier

How we got here — 6:46 p.m.

Both teams staged dramatic victories in the final games of the regular season Sunday to clinch spots in this Wild Card Game.

The Red Sox, behind two Rafael Devers home runs, beat the Nationals in Washington, D.C., to clinch home-field advantage.

The Yankees beat the Rays, 1-0, to finish with the same record as the Red Sox. Boston earned the tiebreaker after winning the season series.

Whoever advances tonight will move on to face the Rays, who won the AL East by going 100-62 in the regular season. Here’s the schedule for the ALDS.

Shane McClanahan will pitch Game 1 for Tampa Bay.

