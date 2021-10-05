“I think this game is going to be very good for baseball,’’ said Sox center fielder Kiké Hernández. “We’ve dealt with adversity all year long. We’re going to find a way to win this game.’’

It was Throwback Tuesday at ancient Fenway, featuring the Red Sox and Yankees jousting in a one game wild-card duel for the right to move forward and play in the 2021 American League Division Series. Winner moves on. Loser goes home. History, honor, and heartache were all in play. It was just like the old days of 2004, 2003, 1978 and 1949. The ghost of Babe Ruth hovered over Fenway.

Advertisement

The Red Sox got off to a great start when regal, de facto team captain Xander Bogaerts, owner of two World Series rings, spanked a two-run homer to center on a 2-and-1 pitch from Yankees $324 million starter Gerrit Cole in the bottom of the first.

It was what every Boston fan was hoping for. An early lead figured to be important in this game.

There were omens, some of them bad, all over the place.

The Evening Number for the Massachusetts Lottery on Monday was 1-9-7-8. Yikes. It was as if an occult hand had reached in and selected the ping-pong balls that would most spook Red Sox Nation.

Nineteen-seventy-eight lives in infamy as the worst of times for Boston fans regarding the Yankees. It is the year the Sox blew a 14-game first-place lead and wound up being eliminated by the Yankees in a one-game duel at Fenway on Oct. 2. That was the day Bucky Dent changed everything with a pop fly, three-run homer off Mike Torrez.

Dent was at Fenway to celebrate his 43-year-old homer Tuesday. The 69-year-old former shortstop predicted a Yankee victory and said he thought New York center fielder Brett Gardner might be the Bucky Dent of 2021. Dent had four seats in field box 47, row M.

Advertisement

Yankees manager Aaron (middle initial F) Boone is no stranger to the fury and the folklore of this steel-cage match. Boone hit the home run off Tim Wakefield that catapulted the Yankees into the 2003 World Series at the excruciating expense of the Red Sox.

“I have a strong appreciation for having a moment in such a special rivalry,’’ said Boone. “Maybe someone else will have a moment. Hopefully for the [pin] stripers . . . Bucky and I do signings together. We have the same middle name together. That’s the fun of this game.’’

Jerry Remy, battling cancer again, making his first appearance at Fenway since he left the broadcast booth in early August, came out from under the center-field bleachers to make the ceremonial first pitch. Dennis Eckersley was Remy’s catcher. Both were on the ill-fated 1978 Red Sox. Nice touch. Lots of homages to the history of this fabled rivalry.

This was the first winner-take-all match involving the Red Sox and Yankees since the seventh game of the iconic 2004 American League Championship Series when the Sox rallied from a three-games-to-none deficit and won four straight, advancing to the World Series (which they won for the first time since 1918) with an “easy” 10-3 victory.

When it was pointed out to Hernández that the Yankees at the end of the regular season had opted to play Boston instead of Toronto in the event of a tiebreaker (which did not materialize), he said, “We knew about it. We don’t really talk about it. They wanted us and they got us now.’’

Advertisement

The Red Sox were without slugger J.D. Martinez, who turned his left ankle stepping on second base while running to his outfield position in Sunday’s big win over the Nationals. It was an amazing blunder. Second base has been on the baseball diamond for more than 150 years.

“J.D. has been stepping on that bag for 10 years,’’ said Cora. “But you have to adjust for this madness. This is the nature of the tournament.’’

Playoff veteran Kyle Schwarber took over as Red Sox designated hitter, leading off, while Bobby Dalbec started at first base for the Red Sox.

All Star righthander Nate Eovaldi started for Boston and kept the Yankees off the scoreboard in the first three innings.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.