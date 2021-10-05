Roxbury Prep pushed back, suggesting it should join Georgetown “as full and equal partners by jointly choosing an unbiased investigator that both Roxbury Prep and Georgetown feel comfortable with.”

The agreement was reached after Georgetown school superintendent Carol Jacobs initially announced her district would launch its own inquiry and ask Roxbury Prep to cooperate.

With community reputations at stake, the leaders of Georgetown and Roxbury Prep high schools have agreed to hire a mutually acceptable independent investigator to examine allegations that Georgetown players, faculty, and staff taunted Roxbury’s predominantly Black and Hispanic football team with racial epithets during a game last month in the North Shore town.

Jacobs issued a statement Monday, saying Georgetown has “agreed with the Roxbury Prep School to retain an independent investigator to look into the unfortunate events during the football game between our two teams.”

Jacobs said, “We are committed to obtaining all the facts and will work together to do so.”

Roxbury Prep said in a statement it signed on to the jointly commissioned investigation “in order to ensure transparency” and “to provide a full report on what happened that night.”

The two schools are currently interviewing potential candidates to lead the investigation and expect the inquiry to begin in the coming days, Roxbury Prep said.

Civil rights authorities say transparency is crucial to communities confronting allegations of racism and other discriminatory practices.

The Georgetown police also are investigating allegations stemming from the tumultuous game, which was halted after a second-half melee broke out between the teams, with Georgetown leading, 44-8.

The police and independent investigator are both expected to review video footage that appears to show a Roxbury Prep coach rushing onto the field during the melee, grabbing a Georgetown player from behind, and throwing him to the ground.

The police department, citing an ongoing investigation, declined to release an incident report related to the events. The department responded to a public records request by providing only a log entry that shows officers were dispatched to a disturbance at the high school that Friday at 8:57 p.m.

Georgetown police chief Donald Cudmore said Tuesday by e-mail his department is waiting for the independent school investigator’s findings before it completes its inquiry.

Roxbury Prep, which launched its varsity football program in 2018, was playing in Georgetown for the first time. A number of Roxbury Prep coaches, players, and parents said the situation rapidly deteriorated and grew increasingly tense, in part because spectators were standing close to players on the sidelines because of limited seating at the Georgetown field.

In one account of the disputed circumstances, Roxbury Prep assistant coach Jamaal Hunt posted afterward on Facebook, “I’m still numb, but this is America. The fact that there was nothing I could do to protect my boys hurt the most. I broke down. I watched racism ruin something that was supposed to be good to them, Friday night lights, but instead we were ridiculed, called N bombs by players, faculty, staff, spectators and were taunted all night.”

Parents of Roxbury Prep players echoed Hunt’s remarks, and the head coach, Willie McGinnis, was quoted last month by the Washington Post as saying he wept after he heard a group of Georgetown players chanting the n-word at his team and listened to someone call one of his assistant coaches the n-word.

Several Georgetown parents who were standing along the sidelines at the game have called the allegations baseless. Jacobs, who also attended the game, has said she did not hear any racial slurs, but she has made clear that she believes Roxbury Prep’s complaints must be fully investigated.

“Roxbury feels very strongly that this is what happened,” she said last month at a school committee meeting. “We don’t have to agree with it, but we have to hear it.”

Georgetown is a bedroom community of nearly 8,500 residents. At the high school, 94.4 percent of the students are white, 3 percent are Hispanic, and 1.2 percent are Black, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Several members of the Georgetown team are minorities who commute to the school from Lawrence, one player’s parent said.

The student body at Roxbury Prep, a public charter school with campuses in Hyde Park and Roxbury, is 98.7 percent minority and 1.3 percent white, according to the state education department.

