Rookie Shane Baz will take the mound for Game 2 on Friday night. Depending on bullpen use in the opening two games, Cash said Drew Rasmussen is the “highly likely” Game 3 starter.

Lefthander Shane McClanahan will start Game of 1 of the AL Division Series for Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night.

Tampa Bay will face the winner of Tuesday night’s Wild Card Game between the Yankees and Red Sox.

McClanahan, who last year became the first pitcher to make his major league debut in the postseason, went 10-6 with a 3.43 ERA in 25 starts this season.

Baz, a member of the silver medal-winning United States Olympic team, was 2-0 with 2.03 ERA in three starts after being called up from Triple A Durham last month.

Rasmussen, acquired from Milwaukee in May, went 4-0 and had a 2.44 ERA in 20 games, including 10 starts for Tampa Bay.

Valdez for Astros in Game 2

Lefthander Framber Valdez will start for the Astros in Game 2 of the AL Division Series against the White Sox on Friday.

Manager Dusty Baker announced the decision Tuesday but did not reveal his rotation past Game 2. He previously said Lance McCullers will start in the series opener Thursday.

Valdez won a career-high 11 games this season with 125 strikeouts, and his 3.14 ERA in 22 starts was his best since his rookie season in 2018. The 27-year-old missed the first 49 games this season after breaking his left index finger in his first start of spring training.

He made his postseason debut last year and was 3-1 with a 1.88 ERA in four games with three starts.

Rockies get to work

The Rockies agreed to multiyear deals with righthander Antonio Senzatela and first baseman C.J. Cron. Senzatela’s $50.5 million, five-year contract includes a club option for 2027. Cron will return on a $14.5 million, two-year deal. The 26-year-old Senzatela is coming off a season in which he made 28 starts and finished with a 4-10 record. He posted a 4.42 ERA and struck out 105 over a career-high 156⅔ innings … Shortstop Alcides Escobar agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract to stay with the Nationals next season. Escobar, who will turn 35 in December, batted .288 with 21 doubles, 2 triples, 4 homers, and 28 RBIs in 75 games after signing with the club in July. Before joining Washington, he hadn’t been in the major leagues since 2018.