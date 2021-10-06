“It’s 20 degrees, and we’re having freezing Manhattans on my little stoop, freezing our asses off and delighted to just be talking to each other,” he said by phone recently. In a way, it reminded him of going to church. “It’s like these mini-services — you know, the church of the human spirit.”

Beginning in the spring of last year, Chris Thile, the virtuoso mandolinist, singer, and songwriter, developed a tradition he referred to in a recent interview as the “stoop Manhattan.” It was, basically, cocktails with a friend on the steps of his domicile — first in Hudson, N.Y., where he and his family spent the early days of the pandemic, and later in Brooklyn, where they live. Until the vaccines arrived, it was the only safe way to have the kind of in-person interaction Thile found himself craving, weather be damned.

Advertisement

But Thile, who grew up in a fundamentalist Christian household in California, noticed in his stoop get-togethers another, less sanguine commonality with his early religious experience. Thinking about the people he was hanging with, he realized “how similar to me all those people are, and how our opinions were so similar, and that we were just agreeing with each other a whole lot.” Whether in church or on the stoop of a Brooklyn brownstone, the lack of viewpoint diversity made for a situation in which “there was no resistance, [and so] there’s no real development possible.”

That Janus-faced experience was an important stimulus for his recent album “Laysongs” (Nonesuch). Recorded last summer at a church in Hudson, and featuring just his vocals and mandolin, it is perhaps the most personal artistic statement Thile has crafted. It’s a confrontation with spirituality from one who turned his back on organized religion, and a reflection on our deep need for others from a man with just his instrument and his voice. Above all, “Laysongs” is a meditation on our desire for community, and yet also how isolating the communities we form can be.

Advertisement

Thile, who performs at Cary Hall in Lexington and Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport this weekend, is typically one of music’s busiest figures, a musician unconcerned with categorization, whose collaborators include cellist Yo-Yo Ma and jazz pianist Brad Mehldau, not to mention two standard-setting bluegrass-flavored bands: Nickel Creek and Punch Brothers. He always seemed in constant motion, either in the studio or on the road, and that was before he began hosting the musical variety show “Live from Here” in 2016.

The pandemic, of course, brought his public musical activity to a halt and put him on what he calls “the musical hamster wheel” of endless streams and Zoom sessions. The show came to an end too, after attempts to keep it going remotely. (“It’s called ‘Live from Here,’ for crying out loud, and what it felt like was ‘Taped from Nowhere,’” he cracked.) With a sudden surfeit of free time and a building sense of anxiety, it was suddenly the right time to make what he called “sort of an existentially flavored solo record.”

The bare musical forces on the record give “Laysongs” a feel of almost uncomfortable directness. At its center is a tripartite suite called “Salt (in the Wounds) of the Earth.” It was inspired by Thile’s rereading “The Screwtape Letters,” C.S. Lewis’s satirical novel in which a senior demon instructs his nephew on how to tempt Christians away from their faith. In the suite, the demon mocks an unnamed person’s sense of comfort in their own spiritual camp: “Choose now and forever who you’re running from/ Those savage nonbelievers or your Lord above.”

Advertisement

“It’s actually, choose now and forever who you’re not going to hang out with,” Thile explained. “And it kind of sickens me to think how I continue to do that, day in and day out, in my mind — how I write someone off completely . . . based on something they say, or based on what I think what they’re saying implies. I consider myself to be an agnostic, and I feel like I’m just deeply becoming aware of what a religion I’ve turned that into.”

Elsewhere on the record, there are songs that take a more yearning approach to the need for spiritual substance, as well as a Bach-inspired instrumental and an arrangement of a movement from Bartok’s Sonata for Solo Violin. It closes with a gentle cover of the bluegrass singer Hazel Dickens’s “Won’t You Come and Sing for Me,” an invitation to the conversation that the whole of “Laysongs” seems to aspire to.

“She doesn’t say ‘with me’; she says ‘for me,’” Thile noted. “At the end, she’s saying, ‘You sing for me a little bit. Let me hear what you have to say.’”

If “Laysongs” is at root a plea for coming together, it’s fitting that Thile is following it up by returning to live performance, the most potent form of musical communion. His two local performances are part of an extensive solo jaunt. And having completed a new recording with Punch Brothers — a reimagining of guitarist Tony Rice’s album “Church Street Blues,” a bluegrass classic — he’ll return to the Orpheum Theatre in March with the band on another tour. All are opportunities he will never again take for granted.

Advertisement

“After the last year and a half, I’m only now starting to realize what an intense responsibility [live performance] is, and how I owe it to these human beings who give me this insane gift of an hour and a half of their undivided attention.” Having played a few post-vaccine gigs, he knows “there is just no way in hell that live performance ever feels the same. The stakes seem so much higher now.

“We’re all taking a leap of faith, at this point, to be out there in the first place,” he went on. “But we always have been; we just weren’t aware of the leap that we were taking. Now we are, and I’m really excited to take that leap. I just feel really lucky to do this again, and I can’t wait to get out there.”

CHRIS THILE

At Cary Memorial Hall, Lexington, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $59-$79; www.caryhalllexington.com/events/2021/10/9/chris-thile

At Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, Oct. 10, 7 p.m. Tickets: $59-$86; www.rockportmusic.org/chris-thile

David Weininger can be reached at globeclassicalnotes@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @davidgweininger.