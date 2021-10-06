The last year has been a landmark one for the category broadly known as Latin pop: artists from the Spanish-speaking world have dominated streaming charts, and in late 2020 the Puerto Rican MC and singer Bad Bunny became the first artist to top the Billboard 200 with a Spanish-language album with his “El Último Tour Del Mundo.” Tuesday night at TD Garden, two of the artists who helped break down American listeners’ barrier between “Latin pop” and “pop,” Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin, co-headlined a high-octane show that celebrated their successes.

American pop radio’s larger-scale embrace of Latin sounds didn’t come until 1999, although both Martin and Iglesias had success before that. In 1997 the San Juan-born Martin released “The Cup of Life,” a jubilant, samba-tinged anthem that later became the theme for the 1998 World Cup; Iglesias, who was born in Madrid and moved to Miami as a child, won the Best Latin Pop Album Grammy in 1997, and he headlined arenas on his “Vivir” tour. The big breakthrough year, though, came when Martin and Iglesias reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 — Martin with the horn-filled, upbeat “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and Iglesias with the longing “Bailamos.” Those two songs, both of which remain potent, spoke to the split aesthetics of Tuesday’s concert. Martin’s set, which came second, was a wild party, with dancers and instrumentalists joining him as he reigned supreme over the stage. Iglesias, meanwhile, cut a more brooding profile, even on the more electropop-leaning songs that have made up much of his current output.