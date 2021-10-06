ODC/Dance celebrates its 50th season this year, and this marks the third time Global Arts Live has presented the San Francisco-based company. Founded in 1951 by Brenda Way, the troupe is known for combining rigorous, virtuosic technique with a post-modern sensibility that embraces groundbreaking collaborations and commissions. “They are total mavericks,” says Maure Aronson, Global Arts Live Director of Artistic Programs. “Their work addresses issues, and they immerse you in their conversation through movement.”

It’s not uncommon for a piece of music to inspire a choreographer to create a new work. But Joby Talbot’s a cappella “Path of Miracles” depicting the famed Camino de Santiago so moved ODC/Dance choreographer KT Nelson that she set out to experience the journey herself — all 500 plus miles of it. The ancient pilgrimage route across Northern Spain, which took Nelson and her husband five and a half weeks to walk, offers a journey of reflection and renewal for people of all backgrounds. For Nelson, it also sparked a multi-layered work for 10 dancers and chorus, which Global Arts Live is presenting at First Church in Cambridge Congregational, October 7-9, featuring ODC/Dance with live music by The Boston Cecilia.

Advertisement

Aronson says with “Path of Miracles,” the music is as important as the movement, and he’s been trying to bring the work to Boston for three years, calling it “powerful and so uplifting.” The piece, he adds, “resonates so deeply with the experience so many people are going through. In our polarized world struggling through a pandemic, the idea of a journey that attracts seekers of all faiths is a beautiful, unifying concept.”

Nelson used British composer Talbot’s score as a kind of aural map to reflect her own experience of the Camino, sparked by the opening Taiwanese chant. With singers in a circle, the vocals start on a soft low drone, slowly rising in pitch and volume to a massive wall of sound. “That ascension is so remarkable, from something so earthy to something so celestial,” she says. “The first three minutes has something to do with what does it mean to be on this planet, what does it mean to be alive, what does it mean to come and go.”

Advertisement

The roughly hour-long performance is set in four sections that correspond to four main stops along the Camino’s route, and the experience takes audience and performers on a journey through different locations in the church. At times, people move around the sanctuary and choose what action to engage with. (Though the church has a capacity of 550, the audience will be capped at 150 for safety and ease of movement, and everyone must be masked and show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test.)

Boston Cecilia music director Michael Barrett says the piece demands a new way of working for the renowned chorus’s singers, who in addition to singing while masked must memorize much of the complex, complicated score involving 17 individual parts. “The composer creates this rich density of layers, sometimes in different meters simultaneously,” he says. In addition, the vocalists will be moving much of the time while singing, with dancers weaving in and around them, sometimes lifting them aloft.

“Dancers and chorus start out separately then come together, so it’s about dissolving barriers,” adds Nelson. “I wanted audience, chorus, and dancers to have some inkling of what I experienced on my journey, and even though we change locations in our main site, [everyone] gets more and more interwoven. In many ways it’s an invitation in.”

Advertisement

She says the work recalls the intimacy and vulnerability of coming together with strangers on her trek, sharing a common goal. “By the time you get to the Plaza at the end of the journey, you’re almost giddy,” she remembers. “But you didn’t do it alone. You did it with others, and there’s something very reassuring about knowing someone will come forward for you when you need. it. It left me with immense confidence in humanity.” Tickets $58 at www.globalartslive.org; 617-876-4275

Karen Campbell can be reached at karencampbell4@rcn.com.