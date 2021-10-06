Boston Scientific is making another big medical-device acquisition. The Marlborough firm announced Wednesday that it agreed to buy Canada-based Baylis Medical Company for $1.75 billion to expand its cardiology business.
Mike Mahoney, the chief executive of Boston Scientific, said Baylis Medical’s device makes delivering therapies to the left side of the heart safer and more effective. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of next year and generate $200 million in net sales for Boston Scientific by 2023.
Baylis Medical said its radiology and neurosurgery medical devices affiliate, Baylis Medical Technologies, is not part of the deal.
Boston Scientific has already completed three other acquisitions this year, including a buyout of California medical manufacturer Farapulse in June and the purchase of Israeli surgical laser company Lumenis in September. It’s announced plans to acquire other companies, too, offering up to $336 million two weeks ago to buy California-based Devoro Medical, which it already owned a minority stake in.
