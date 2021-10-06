Boston Scientific is making another big medical-device acquisition. The Marlborough firm announced Wednesday that it agreed to buy Canada-based Baylis Medical Company for $1.75 billion to expand its cardiology business.

Mike Mahoney, the chief executive of Boston Scientific, said Baylis Medical’s device makes delivering therapies to the left side of the heart safer and more effective. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of next year and generate $200 million in net sales for Boston Scientific by 2023.