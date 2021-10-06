Confidence down as companies worry about staffing, shipping

Business confidence in Massachusetts continued to weaken in September as employers fretted about staffing issues, shipping problems, and vaccine mandate confusion. The Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index fell 3.1 points last month, to 58.9, after shedding 3.6 points in August from a pandemic-era peak of 65.6 the previous month. Companies in Eastern Massachusetts were significantly more upbeat last month than those in the western part of the state. The index remains well above where it was in 2020, when it was largely in the 40s, in negative territory, during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic; readings above 50 indicate a generally more positive mood than a negative one. But it’s becoming increasingly clear companies are much more cautious about the future than they were in July. The AIM index is based on a monthly survey of more than 140 Massachusetts employers. — JON CHESTO

DELIVERY

Walmart snags Home Depot as a customer for new delivery business

Walmart has signed up Home Depot as a customer of its new delivery business, expanding the home-improvement retailer’s capabilities for same-day and next-day service. Home Depot’s online shoppers will be able to use the Walmart GoLocal service in select markets in the coming weeks and the coverage area will be expanded later in the year, the companies said in a statement Wednesday. The service will focus on items that “easily fit in a car,” such as tools, paint, and fasteners, they said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Amazon opens first general store outside of the US in Britain

Amazon on Wednesday opened its first general store outside the United States in a mall in Britain, selling the online retailer’s most popular products including books, toys, games, and consumer electronics. The company said the store, called “4-star” because it sells products rated 4 stars or above by customers, reflects what customers are regularly buying. The retailer says it uses data from its online business to select which products are popular with local shoppers and that the instore display will change regularly. Amazon launched the general store model in 2018 in the US where it already has several dozen outlets. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CEREAL

Better stock up on Fruit Loops while you can

Workers at every one of Kellogg’s US cereal factories went on strike Tuesday after the company sought changes to benefits and vacation time under its contract with the union. The strike covers about 1,400 workers at Kellogg’s factories in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee — every factory that produces such popular brands as Rice Krispies, Raisin Bran, Froot Loops, Corn Flakes, and Frosted Flakes. The workers are organized by the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, or BCTGM, the same union that represented Nabisco and Frito-Lay workers in strikes earlier this summer. — WASHINGTON POST

BANKING

Bank of America raises minimum wage to $21

Bank of America is bumping its minimum hourly wage to $21, taking another step toward a goal of paying $25 by 2025. The move, announced Wednesday, nudges pay up from $20, a level the firm had enacted last year ahead of schedule. A $21 wage translates to a full-time annualized salary of $43,680. It extends a series of hikes lifting the firm’s base pay from $15 in 2017. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STREAMING

Twitch target of hack attack

Amazon’s video game streaming platform Twitch has been attacked by an anonymous hacker, who claims to have exposed sensitive source code and detail on payouts to content creators, according to multiple media reports. The leak also exposed Amazon’s plans to launch a digital gaming distribution platform, a potential challenger to Valve Corp.’s dominant Steam storefront. The hacker posted a link with 125 gigabytes of data to 4Chan, the internet messaging board supported by conspiracy theorists. Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but several media sites said Twitch was aware of the breach and confirmed that it was legitimate. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

EMPLOYMENT

Companies added 568,000 jobs last month

US companies added more jobs than forecast in September, the most since June, suggesting that ongoing hiring challenges are beginning to ease as more Americans return to the workforce. Businesses’ payrolls increased by 568,000 last month, led by leisure and hospitality, after a revised 340,000 gain in August, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 430,000 rise. The stronger pace of hiring indicates that companies had greater success filling open positions after enhanced federal unemployment benefits ended on Sept. 6 and as schools reopened, allowing some parents to return to work. Even so, it’ll take more time to reach a full labor market recovery — total employment measured by ADP remains well below pre-pandemic levels. The data come ahead of Friday’s monthly employment report from the Labor Department, which is currently forecast to show the US added 450,000 private payrolls in September. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PESTICIDES

Bayer wins first trial over claims that Roundup causes cancer

Bayer won its first trial over claims Roundup causes cancer in a California case focusing on a child whose non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma was blamed on the weed killer, giving the embattled stock its biggest gain in two months. A jury in Los Angeles found Tuesday that Bayer’s Monsanto unit wasn’t liable for the boy’s cancer. Bayer lost three earlier trials in the state and said in July it will set aside an additional $4.5 billion to deal with all lawsuits tied to the herbicide, which will be pulled from the US consumer market in its current form in 2023. Another trial is underway in San Bernardino, Calif. The win gives Bayer leverage as it continues to negotiate settlements in thousands of other Roundup cases filed across the United States. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Companies that went public this year in Europe take a downturn

Many of this year’s biggest initial public offerings in Europe are now trading in the red, as surging bond yields prompt investors to dump highly valued growth shares. More than 40 percent of Europe’s initial share sales that raised more than $500 million are now under water, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. British bootmaker Dr. Martens on Wednesday joined the list, dipping below the IPO price for the first time since its London debut in January. — BLOOMBERG NEWS