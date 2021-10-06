Microsoft’s cloud-based computer services make up the company’s fastest-growing business. The cloud generated $51.7 billion for Microsoft last year, up 35 percent from 2019. Microsoft is now the world’s biggest cloud-computing provider, bigger even than Amazon, which pioneered the concept with its Amazon Web Services products. Although Amazon still dominates in offering cloud services to other companies, most of Microsoft’s cloud is used to host Microsoft’s own products, such as Microsoft 365, the online version of its popular Office apps.

“I think that’s a reflection of how much more diversified Microsoft is today,” said Smith, a 28-year veteran of the Seattle-area company. “If you ask, well, what’s the center of gravity of Microsoft today, I think you’d say it’s the cloud, right?”

The latest version of Microsoft Corp.’s venerable Windows operating system was released this week. But during a Tuesday visit to Cambridge, Microsoft president Brad Smith didn’t say a word about Windows 11 until he was asked. A decade ago, a Microsoft executive would have talked about nothing else.

Smith’s visit coincided with the global breakdown of Facebook, when an internal software glitch crippled the social network, as well as its sister services Instagram and WhatsApp for most of the day. Smith said that with so many Microsoft services now based in the cloud, preventing similar outages is a critical task.

“It just shows how much people base their daily lives on their reliance on these services,” he said.

In the old days, Microsoft could take its time responding to a report that one of its software products was buggy. Today, Smith said, the company must have engineers on call at all hours to respond instantly. In addition, the company builds redundancy into every cloud service.

With Microsoft 365, for example, “we run it out of one data center and then back up data for enterprise customers in another data center,” Smith said. “We put those two data centers at least 150 miles apart.” That way, even a major natural disaster probably won’t take them both down.

Microsoft’s New England Research and Development Center on Memorial Drive and the company’s site in Burlington have played a major role in Microsoft’s shift to the cloud. The company declined to reveal its Massachusetts head count or hiring plans. But its local offices include teams focused on Office development, artificial intelligence, cloud security, and tools for software development.

And Smith is looking to recruit still more brainpower. He was in town for meetings with faculty at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“Boston has an extraordinary advantage over other places,” Smith said. “It has two great universities, not just one.” (Some in the area would probably take umbrage at that assessment.)

On the other hand, the Seattle area has two great technology companies — Microsoft and Amazon. Boston hasn’t been home to a bona fide technology giant in many years, even though companies worldwide raid the local universities for talent.

Smith agreed that Seattle has benefited immensely by having two huge and philanthropic corporations in town, but added that Greater Boston is in an enviable position as well.

“Do you know what most places in the world would give to have either Harvard or MIT?” he said.

































