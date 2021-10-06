BCTGM president Anthony Shelton said Kellogg's workers have been "working long, hard hours, day in and day out" to produce cereal for American families, but that the company has responded by cutting benefits and threatening to send jobs to Mexico.

The strike covers about 1,400 workers at Kellogg's factories in Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Tennessee - every factory that produces such popular brands as Rice Krispies, Raisin Bran, Froot Loops, Corn Flakes and Frosted Flakes. The workers are organized by the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, or BCTGM, the same union that represented Nabisco and Frito-Lay workers in strikes earlier this summer.

Workers at every one of Kellogg’s U.S. cereal factories went on strike Tuesday after the company sought changes to benefits and vacation time under its contract with the union.

"Kellogg is making these demands as they rake in record profits, without regard for the well-being of the hardworking men and women who make the products that have created the company's massive profits," Shelton said in a statement.

Kellogg's senior vice president for global corporate affairs Kris Bahner said the company is disappointed in the union's decision to go on strike. The company said it had offered a contract that increases pay and benefits for employees "while helping us meet the challenges of the changing cereal business," Bahner said.

She added that the average wage for employees at the company's cereal plants was $120,000.

"Our proposals not only maintain these industry-leading level of pay and benefits, but offer significant increases in wages, benefits and retirement," Bahner said.

It's the latest strike to emerge from a national food production factory represented by BCTGM. First, Frito-Lay workers in Topeka, Kan., walked out for 19 days in protest of 84-hour work weeks that had pushed some workers to the limit. Later, in early August, Nabisco workers in five states went on strike over work hours and benefits.

The food production strikes are coming at a time when spiking commodity prices have padded the profits of major grocery stores and the brands that supply them, but workers are in short supply.