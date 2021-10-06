Built on 600 acres of family land, Alnoba is the brainchild of Alan Lewis, a Boston-based developer and philanthropist. In 2016 he opened a 14,000-square-foot meeting space — “where 19th-century timber framing methods meet 21st-century green architecture” — to host leadership retreats.

“Wildwood” is just one of dozens of astonishing works of outdoor art at Alnoba, a not-quite-hidden gem on private property in this little town just north of the Massachusetts border. Eventually, Dougherty’s surreal, swirling maze, aptly described as “Seuss-like,” will decay and return to the land, just as the artist intended.

KENSINGTON, N.H. — Two years ago, the land artist Patrick Dougherty came to New Hampshire to pick up sticks. In a long, arduous process, he and a small team of assistants wove together willow branches and saplings into a huge natural artwork the size of a small house.

“Boulder House” (2015-16) by Andy Goldsworthy James Sullivan

For years, Lewis and his wife, Harriet, have collected oversize art. Shortly after opening Alnoba, he was persuaded to open the grounds to the public for year-round art tours.

“I never think of it as an art park,” says Lewis, who owns Grand Circle, an adventure travel agency. Calling himself a product of the civil rights era, a “Kennedy kid,” he notes that much of the artwork features social justice themes, with emphases on indigenous peoples and environmental concerns.

“No Borders — Just Horizons — Only Freedom” reads a large neon installment by the UK artist Hilary Jack. (The quote is attributed to the pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart.)

For Lewis, the rolling land itself — the forest and the meadows — is its own masterpiece.

“The stone walls, the trees, the blowdowns — they’re as beautiful as any art,” he says. Offering a long, meditative walk to encounter the artwork gets visitors out in nature, he says.

Proceeds from the tours and from the Farm at Eastman’s Corner (a nearby farmstand that the Lewis family opened in 2012) support Sawyer Park, a 30-acre public park and playground in Kensington.

Alnoba is home to three works by the renowned British land artist Andy Goldsworthy, subject of the 2001 documentary “Rivers and Tides.” “Watershed Boulder” is an imposing block of dry stone wall, built into a steep wooded hillside. Inset in the center of the wall is a massive boulder, which glistens from runoff water that drains into an opening above.

“Watershed Boulder” (2015-16) by Andy Goldsworthy James Sullivan

Alnoba’s calendar of art tours includes occasional walks that focus on Goldsworthy’s work. Volunteer docents take visitors to remote locations on the property to see two more of Goldworthy’s earthworks. “Boulder House” is a man-made cave built around an enormous glacial erratic; there’s just enough room inside the dank, dark space to shimmy around the circumference of the big stone.

Like the doorway to “Boulder House,” “Passage” incorporates large stones that Goldsworthy has painstakingly split in half and spread apart. Off limits except for the Goldsworthy-specific tours, “Passage” consists of a split stone wall embedded in the earth, creating a long tunnel with walls that gradually rise over 6 feet. Lewis says Goldsworthy plans to return to Alnoba next spring to create a fourth site-specific work.

Welcoming visitors for all tours at Alnoba is “Morning Prayer,” a large bronze sculpture of a Native American awaiting sunrise. It was designed by the late Apache sculptor Allan Houser, one of the Lewises’ prime inspirations for the collection. They own four of Houser’s sculptures.

“Up and Away” (2018) by DeWitt Godfrey James Sullivan

Alnoba also features several pieces by the Spanish artist Jaume Plensa. “Nuria and Irma” are two enormous human heads fashioned from metal mesh. From a distance, they give way to a transparent view of the surrounding landscape.

The Lewises first saw the metal construction of DeWitt Godfrey at the deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum. His piece at Alnoba, “Up and Away,” consists of looping steel sheets that form a 20-foot cone, something like a giant beehive, offering a gateway to a peaceful ravine in the woods.

“Nuria and Irma” (2011) by Jaume Plensa James Sullivan

In addition to the artworks, the grounds are peppered with inspirational quotations, many carved into stone benches around the grounds. The line from Alfred, Lord Tennyson’s epic poem “Ulysses” provides one such marker: “‘T is not too late to seek a newer world.”

For Lewis, the object of sharing his art collection is simple. The idea, he says, “is to reinforce fun and informality.” For him, the setting is the most important part.

“Everything to me is art,” he says. “Nothing is stronger than Mother Nature.”

For information on upcoming art tours at Alnoba ($15-25), visit alnoba.org.

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com.