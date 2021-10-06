Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 59 white-winged scoters, an American golden-plover, a Baird’s sandpiper, 13 parasitic jaegers, 3 lesser black-backed gulls, a herring x lesser black-backed gull hybrid, 2,700 common terns, 15 Manx shearwaters, 211 Northern gannets, a great cormorant, 2 merlins, and a peregrine falcon.

Two Northern wheatears were seen, one at Water Street Beach in Yarmouth Port and another — or possibly the same bird — in East Sandwich.

Recent sightings (through Sept. 28) as reported to Mass Audubon.

On South Monomoy, sightings included 6 American wigeon, 21 ring-necked ducks, 25 ruddy ducks, a common gallinule, a pied-billed grebe, and 6 American coots.

Other birds noted around Chatham included a glossy Ibis and a little blue heron at Forest Beach, a razorbill at Morris Island, and a lark sparrow at Tom’s Neck conservation area.

Other sightings around the Cape included a black vulture in Falmouth, 2 Connecticut warblers at Wing Island in Brewster, a golden-winged warbler reported from Fort Hill in Eastham, and Canada warblers at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary and Beech Forest in Provincetown.

For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.



