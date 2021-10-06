In contrast to Route 6, its no-nonsense, zoom-zoom companion, Route 6A meanders through small towns, skirting farmland, cranberry bogs, and saltmarsh. Stretching from Bourne to the border of Eastham and Orleans, this roadway is lined with shops and galleries, jewel box museums, farm stands, and grist mills, and serves as a portal to beaches and boardwalks on Cape Cod Bay. It rewards travelers with a slice of Olde Cape Cod as it slips in and out of towns on the Cape’s north side. So why not pay your respects the next time you’re down on the Cape? Here are a few highlights along the way.

A doff of the crown to Old King’s Highway, a 34-mile stretch of Route 6A on Cape Cod that was recently named a National Scenic Byway. Only four roads in the Commonwealth have achieved this coveted status. The National Scenic Byways Program comprises “a distinctive collection of American roads, their stories and treasured places,” as they describe it, focusing on those that offer a true sense of place.

Everyone feels more relaxed once they get over the bridge, no? Celebrate with lunch at the Sagamore Inn Restaurant (1131 Route 6A; www.sagamoreinncapecod.com) in Sagamore — because “nothing says ‘party’ like ‘Shirley’s Famous Pot Roast,’” according to our friend George, a fan. Open for lunch and dinner, this circa 1900 hot spot also makes a mean fish taco, and a worthy fried oyster roll.

On to Sandwich, the oldest town on Cape Cod. Chances are you’ve been to the Sandwich Glass Museum (www.sandwichglassmuseum.org), located just off Route 6A on Route 130 South, but there’s a good reason to revisit now — an exhibit by glass artist Mundy Hepburn, who creates fanciful large-scale blown glass sculptures that he fills with gas mixtures including xenon, argon, neon, and krypton. Hepburn then activates the sculptures with high-frequency static electricity. The result is cool and wildly colorful.

Walk the plank, minus marauding pirates, along the Sandwich Boardwalk at 100 Wood Ave. The “Plank Walk,” is composed of hundreds of inscribed planks, stretching more than 1,300 feet across a marsh and creek. The boardwalk ends at the dunes at Town Neck Beach, where it protects the fragile beach ecosystem by controlling foot traffic.

People walk along the iconic Sandwich Boardwalk as the sun sets in 2019. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/file

East Sandwich is home to some interesting small galleries and pottery studios, like Grainger Ceramic Fish & Shells (www.graingerpotterysandwich.com) at 478 Route 6A. We love this one; Caroline and Lauren Grainger make handcrafted fish and sea creatures using molds made from actual fish. If you come home with a gold-painted horseshoe crab, don’t blame us.

Of course, you’ll need some beach reading materials. Happily, East Sandwich is home to one of the best bookstores ever, Titcomb’s Book Shop (www.titcombsbookshop.com) at 432 Route 6A. They stock old and new books that run the gamut of genres, and their staff recommendations will steer you to some great titles. Toys, games and puzzles, too.

Green Briar Nature Center & Jam Kitchen (www.thorntonburgess.org) was inspired by the work of Sandwich native and conservationist, author Thornton Burgess. Visit the Briar Patch featured in Burgess’s animal stories for children and tour the beautiful wildflower garden. Also check out the circa 1903 Green Briar Jam Kitchen, a “living museum” where docents prepare jams, jellies, relishes, and pickles — available for purchase — in a turn-of-the-century kitchen.

Visitors walk toward Sandy Neck Beach. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/file

Hello, is that the beach calling? Follow the sign at Sandy Neck Road (off Route 6A) for Sandy Neck Beach Park (www.town.barnstable.ma.us). There’s no fee to park now (post-Labor Day) to access 4,700 acres of barrier beach, dunes, maritime forests, and marshes. Lounge on the beach or hike one of the (more difficult than you’d think, thanks to the soft-sand surface) dune-backed hiking trails.

For more immersion into the Cape’s glorious wild side, stop at Mass Audubon’s 113-acre Barnstable Great Marsh Conservation Area (www.massaudubon.org). The sanctuary’s hiking trails offer views of Sandy Neck salt marsh, plus ponds, woodlands, and plenty of wildlife. Five species of turtles nest here in summer.

The road is a winding one as you reach Barnstable Village, bypassing old saltbox homes and stone walls. Galleries and shops line Old King’s Highway, including Nirvana, a local favorite coffee shop.

Entering Yarmouth Port, note the architecture — along a 1-mile stretch of Route 6A, not a single house was built after the 19th century. Behind the post office, a nature trail maintained by the Historical Society of Old Yarmouth encircles Miller Pond and abuts historic Woodlawn Cemetery.

Fans of author/illustrator/playwright Edward Gorey know his work goes far beyond those fabulous PBS “Mystery!” credits. For several years, Gorey (1925-2000) lived and worked in a sea captain’s house at 8 Strawberry Lane (www.edwardgoreyhouse.org). Feel free to pop in; the Edward Gorey House is open to the public from April through December.

The Edward Gorey House Barbara Kilroy

Get ready to post to your Instagram: Located at the end of Center Street off Route 6A, the Bass Hole Boardwalk at Gray’s Beach is one of Yarmouth Port’s prime beauty spots.

Heading east into Dennis, it’s practically the law to stop at Captain Frosty’s (www.captainfrosty.com; 219 Main St.), famous for lobster rolls, fried clams, ice cream, and other quintessential tastes of the Cape.

Ready to go to the movies again? Aren’t we all! Take a quick jog off Route 6A to Hope Lane to find the Cape Cinema (www.capecinema.com). This beautifully muraled circa 1930s theater offers thoughtful arthouse films like “Nomadland” and “The Truffle Hunters.”

Nearby, at 60 Hope Lane, the Cape Cod Museum of Art (www.ccmoa.org) features work by regional artists, and art inspired by Cape Cod. A current exhibit, “Vision 2021: Found, Formed, Fused,” displays the work of nine New England artists who have created two- and three-dimensional work featuring mostly non-traditional material such as plastic bags, stones, and twigs.

The Cape Cod Museum of Art in Dennis. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff/file

Soft, sandy beaches line the north side of Dennis (north of Route 6A). Of the town’s 16 beaches, Mayflower Beach is the loveliest. A boardwalk links the parking lot on Dunes Road to the beach.

Next up: Brewster. After entering town, take a quick detour on Stony Brook Road to reach circa 1873 Stony Brook Grist Mill (www.brewster-ma.gov/history-of-factory-village-and-stony-brook-grist-mill). Watch this restored 19th-century grist mill in action (a new water wheel and millworks were added in 2009) and buy freshly-ground cornmeal at the shop. There’s a museum upstairs, filled with artifacts from 19th-century Brewster.

Heading east, you’ll reach Drummer Boy Park, a pretty green space for picnicking, or just stretching your legs. A short path, just beyond the park, leads to a marsh and Cape Cod Bay. There’s also a collection of historic buildings maintained by the Brewster Historical Society.

A blanket of mustard plants in bloom in an open field in front of the Old Higgins Farm Windmill built in 1795. It stands in Drummer Boy Park off Old King's Highway. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/file

Got kids in your crew? Don’t miss the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History (www.ccmnh.org). The 17,000-square-foot museum houses tanks with sea creatures and other displays, along with three scenic nature trails. Take a guided tour or DIY walk to explore the wonders of Cape Cod’s landscape, including woodlands, marsh, tidal flats, and creeks

Just beyond it, look for Café Alfresco (1097 Main St.) at Lemon Tree Village, a great stop for sandwiches and sweets. Can’t resist stopping at an antiques shop? Wayne’s Antiques (www.waynesantiques.com) at 1589 Main St. is jam-packed with olde stuff.

The collection of jigsaw puzzles at The Brewster Store (www.brewsterstore.com) at 1935 Main St. got us through COVID Winter. A general store since 1866, it’s a popular gathering spot to grab a cup of coffee and a doughnut, or let the kids spend their allowance on penny candy or a classic toy. Bonus: the Brewster Scoop ice cream shop is next door.

Heading east, you’ll reach Chillingsworth (www.chillingsworth.com) at 2449 Main St., one of the most elegant, storied places to dine on the Cape. Set in an antique-filled, 300-year-old estate, Chillingsworth offers four-star dining (dinner only) plus a more casual bistro/bar, Chill’s, with specialty martinis and a menu of small plates.

Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club's beach bar at sunset. Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club

That mansion looming ahead is Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club (www.oceanedge.com) at 2907 Main St. This award-winning destination resort offers guest rooms, villas, pools, a sprawling lawn, a private beach, a spa, and an 18-hole golf course.

You’ve heard of the luscious Chatham Bars Inn, but did you know they operate an 8-acre farm on Route 6A (3034 Main St.) with a farm stand (www.chathambarsinnfarmstand.com)? Load up on purple cauliflower, Persian cukes, rainbow carrots, and other produce, plus plant seedlings, flower bouquets, heirloom eggs, and a medley of locally-made (non-food) items.

Wouldn’t an order of greasy (in a good way), golden fried clams be perfect right now? You’re in luck — Cobie’s Clam Shack (www.cobies.com) is just ahead, at 3260 Main St. This 74-year-old seafood shack, with picnic tables and a deck, offers all the summer staples: fried clams, burgers, fried fish plates, and ice cream.

You probably noticed some folks in bike shorts at Cobie’s — that’s because the Cape Cod Rail Trail runs right alongside it. The trail traverses six Cape towns and it’s fabulous. Same goes for Nickerson State Park (www.mass.gov/locations/nickerson-state-park), ahead on your right. This 1,900-acre natural playground offers wooded hiking trails, swimming ponds, and campsites (typically booked far in advance), along with parking for rail trail users.

As you enter the town of Orleans, head north on Rock Harbor Road toward Cape Cod Bay, site of the stunning Church of the Transfiguration (www.churchofthetransfiguration.org) at Rock Harbor, 5 Bay View Drive. The interior of the church was designed by master artists from around the world, working in stone, bronze, glass, mosaic, and fresco. Free tours are offered daily except Wednesdays.

How fitting to end our Tour de Route 6A at the beach! And this is a good one: Skaket Beach in Orleans, on West Road just off 6A. Fine sand, calm waters, and tidal flats make this bayside beach popular with families; plus, the sunsets are magnificent.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com