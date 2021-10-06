E. Frances Paper from Newport, R.I., creates food-centric greeting cards. Handout

E. Frances Paper greeting cards strike a nostalgic note. There are hundreds of designs, and dozens are food-centric with charming illustrations and witty, poignant messages. Sisters Ali Flippin and Jenni Laundon, along with their cousin Emily Roberts, founded the Newport, R.I., company they named after the sisters’ grandmothers, Elizabeth and Frances, and work from a renovated garage. The trio brainstorms to conjure up the text, musing about personal experiences. Flippin, who studied at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, creates the images that start as original hand-painted watercolors. “It’s great to have a sister paint exactly what you’re imagining,” says Laundon. No doubt, the sayings will make you smile : “I wish cake flew by instead of time. Happy Birthday” ”You have my heart. Happy Valentine’s Day,” says an artichoke. “Nice buns,” says a card with two hotdogs hugging. “You make my heart beet.” Printed on sturdy, textured card stock, the inside is blank to write your own sentiment. Throughout COVID, Laundon says, their business soared as people felt disconnected and isolated and reached out by sending greeting cards. “It feels good to know that someone’s received a sweet and happy card in the mailbox,” she says. “It might make your day.” ($5 each). Available at Trident Booksellers, 338 Newbury St., Boston, 617-267-8688; Calliope Paperie, 1 N. Main St., Natick, and others, or go to efrancespaper.com.