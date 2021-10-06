The brew, called On Your Mark, Gose, is a gose-style beer crafted with Boston Marathon runners in mind. It’s made with lemon, lime, and salt — a trio of “fruity, refreshing flavors” with a “slightly tart” taste, according to Night Shift co-founder Michael Oxton.

Runners getting ready to cross the finish line on Monday at the 125th Boston Marathon may already be mulling over their post-26.2 reward. Night Shift Brewing and Tracksmith brewed up a limited-edition ale they’re hoping will hit the spot.

"On Your Mark, Gose," is a gose-style ale with lemon, lime, and salt.

“People drink water and things with electrolytes before and after a race,” Oxton said, describing how the team brainstormed the concept for the new brew. “What’s the beer version of Gatorade? That was the idea.”

In previous years, Tracksmith, a New England-based running brand, has partnered with now-closed Mystic Brewery on limited edition Boston Marathon beers. This is Night Shift’s “first real marathon beer,” Oxton said, and collaborations covered everything from the recipe to community outreach to label design — which the design team at Tracksmith was behind, Oxton said.

“There was a spirit of, ‘Let’s do this,’” Oxton said. “They’re an awesome company to work with.”

The 5 percent ABV ale is available at all Nightshift locations, including the tap room in Everett, on LoveJoy Wharf in Boston, and at Owl’s Nest locations along the Charles River. Select retailers in Boston will also carry a few cases, Oxton said, and tastings will be available over marathon weekend at Tracksmith’s Newbury Street store known as “the Trackhouse.”

On Thursday, Oct. 7, the Trackhouse will also host a marathon weekend kick-off event at 6 p.m., where attendees can try the beer (RSVP required).

The gose will be available for “at least the next few weeks,” Oxton said. “It’s a small run of beer.”

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.