The complimentary trips will be available at Bluebikes stations in Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown, the statement said. The insurer said research continues to show a link between cycling and improved mental health.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is offering free Bluebikes rides on Sunday to mark World Mental Health Day, the health insurance giant said Wednesday.

“As we continue to experience heightened anxieties from the ongoing impact of the pandemic, it’s important for all of us to prioritize our mental health,” Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross, said in the statement. “We’re excited to recognize World Mental Health Day through our Bluebikes sponsorship by offering free rides, encouraging everyone across Metro Boston to get outside and experience the full benefits of biking.”

Riders, the statement said, can snag free two-hour Bluebikes trips any time during World Mental Health Day by downloading the Bluebikes app and selecting “Get a Pass.”

The offer also includes a “Take a ride, Give a ride” feature, whereby any cyclist who takes a Bluebikes trip on World Mental Health Day will get a free pass to share with a friend, Blue Cross said.

The statement said that feature is

meant to reinforce the importance of supporting those who may be struggling with mental health. Riders will receive a code for the free pass via email during the week of Oct. 11, according to the statement.

