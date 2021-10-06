On Oct. 6, 1988, two Black teens were found shot to death in a Dorchester field. Now, on the 33rd anniversary of their bodies’ discovery, Boston police are requesting the public’s help to identify them.

The two young victims may have gone by the names of Clayton and Hooker and were possibly living somewhere on Geneva Avenue in Dorchester, according to Boston police.

“It is a case that we have always kept looking at actively over the years,” said detective Kinesha Benjamin from Boston police’s unsolved homicides unit. “But because it’s the anniversary, we figured putting this out will hopefully generate some buzz, or maybe someone will have a memory from back then.”

The appeal is at least the second time the department has looked to the public for clues to the decades-old double murder.

Advertisement

In 2015, police also asked the public for help, according to a prior Globe story. The boys, who were believed to be from Brooklyn, N.Y. may have gone by the names Clayton and Hooker, police said.

In the 2015 Globe story, Clayton was described as being 14 to 16 years old, 130 pounds and 5′4. Hooker was described as being 15 to 17 years old.

Police have released a digitally composed image of one of the boys in the hopes someone might recognize him. An image was also released in 2015.

The boys’ bodies were found across from 29 Eldon St. The vacant lot was an area where people abandoned cars, trash and other debris.

A Mattapan man who was collecting returnable bottles stumbled upon them as he walked in the field one day, the Globe reported at the time.

“I almost walked into one of them,” Edward Coleman told the Globe at the time.

Their bodies were found close together. One was dressed in a green shirt, blue jeans and blue-and-white sneakers, police said at the time. The other was covered by a white piece of canvas, Coleman said.

Advertisement

Coleman flagged down a police officer who was tagging cars in the area. Homicide detectives opened an investigation. The two boys were believed to have been dead for several days. It was not clear if they were killed there, or their bodies dumped, the Globe reported.

The two may have lived somewhere on Geneva Avenue between Columbia Road and Olney Street in Dorchester, police said. The teens were also believed to be from Brooklyn, NY, and may have been associated with an individual who goes by the street name “Flip,” also from the New York City area, according to the statement.

“These two young boys were never identified. Someone has to be missing their children, Someone has to know someone’s missing, and somebody knows what happened to these men,” said Boston police Sgt. John Boyle. “Even though it happened 33 years ago, we at the Boston Police will continue to investigate to bring justice to these victims and to their families.”

Boston police have not identified any potential suspects .

Detective Benjamin encourages anyone who believes they have any information related to the case to contact Boston police unsolved homicides unit at 617-343-4470, or leave an anonymous tip at 1-(800)-494-TIPS.

“I always stay hopeful and optimistic that putting this out there will lead to some type of conclusion,” she said.

Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.