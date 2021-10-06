A 15-year-old Lawrence boy was allegedly high on pot when he crashed a car into a garage in Needham early Wednesday after apparently striking telephone poles, police said.
In a statement, Needham police said the chaotic episode unfolded around 1:30 a.m., when an officer tried to stop the car in question for a motor vehicle violation. But the teen wasn’t having it, according to the statement, which said “the operator of the vehicle sped away” and took a right onto Greendale Avenue.
“As the officer was driving, he realized that overhead lines had struck his cruiser and he then observed heavy damage to telephone poles in the area,” the statement said. “The officer then observed the MV had crashed into the garage door of a residential home.”
Advertisement
According to police, the teen fled the scene on foot into a wooded area and was soon located in a “nearby neighborhood.”
Police said the youth had suffered a minor injury and was taken to an area hospital.
“Upon further investigation, it was determined that the 15-year-old was operating a MV while impaired by marijuana,” the statement said. “The roadway was closed due to the power being out and wires being down.”
Utility workers were called to the scene, police said, and the teen, whose name wasn’t released due to his age, now faces criminal charges in Dedham District Court.
He’s charged, police said, with failure “to stop for police, Negligent operation of a MV, OUI drugs, Unlicensed operation of a MV, Open container law- alcohol, in addition to other charges.”
It wasn’t known if the youth had hired a lawyer to speak on his behalf.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.