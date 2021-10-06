A 15-year-old Lawrence boy was allegedly high on pot when he crashed a car into a garage in Needham early Wednesday after apparently striking telephone poles, police said.

In a statement, Needham police said the chaotic episode unfolded around 1:30 a.m., when an officer tried to stop the car in question for a motor vehicle violation. But the teen wasn’t having it, according to the statement, which said “the operator of the vehicle sped away” and took a right onto Greendale Avenue.

“As the officer was driving, he realized that overhead lines had struck his cruiser and he then observed heavy damage to telephone poles in the area,” the statement said. “The officer then observed the MV had crashed into the garage door of a residential home.”