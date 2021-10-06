Wilson, 62, a Lynnfield resident who founded Hyannis Port Capital, a real estate investment firm, is accused of paying William “Rick” Singer $220,000 in 2014 to have his son admitted to the University of Southern California as a purported water polo recruit, and $1 million in 2018 to have his twin daughters designated as recruits to Stanford and Harvard universities for sports they didn’t play.

Assistant US Attorney Stephen Frank began his summation by quoting from a recording in September 2018 in which the bribery scheme’s architect told one of the defendants, John B. Wilson, that he could make Wilson’s daughters appear to be “a sailor or something because of where you live.”

Jurors in the trial of two wealthy parents charged in the Varsity Blues college admissions cheating scandal began hearing closing arguments Wednesday in US District Court in Boston.

Advertisement

Wilson’s co-defendant, Gamal Abdelaziz, 64, a Las Vegas resident and former Wynn Resorts executive, is accused of paying Singer $300,000 in 2018 to have his daughter admitted to USC as a fake basketball recruit, even though she didn’t make her high school varsity team.

Gamal Abdelaziz, center, 64, of Las Vegas, makes his way into court for opening statements in the first Varsity Blues case to go to trial. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Lawyers for the men have said they believed they were making legitimate donations to colleges. But Frank said Singer’s sailor reference clearly showed the payment was part of a scheme.

“That is what Rick Singer told John Wilson when they were discussing the side door scheme for Wilson’s daughters,” Frank said. “And how did the defendant respond? He laughed and then he asked if he could get a two-for-one special.”

Frank told jurors that Singer was unaware the FBI was tapping his phone during his conversation. He and Wilson were “caught red handed scheming to get Wilson’s two daughters into some of the finest universities in the country as recruited athletes in exchange for money.”

Advertisement

There was “no chance” their children were going to be recruited as collegiate athletes without the payments.

“This was not John Wilson’s first time doing a dirty deal to get his kids into college through lies and bribery, the same deal Gamal Abdelaziz did to get his daughter into USC” as a basketball recruit, Frank said.

Frank played multiple recordings of conversations between Singer and the parents and told jurors the evidence showed that recruitment spots were exchanged for payments that benefited “corrupt” department insiders.

Frank said Singer didn’t always tell his clients the truth about where their money went. For example, Singer didn’t tell Wilson that while some of his $220,000 donation went to the water polo team, he kept some for himself.

“There is no honor among thieves,” Frank said.

Whether the money went to a college insider or their program, “you know, and the defendants knew, what it was for,” Frank said, to buy students’ way into college.

“In plain English we call that a bribe, but in legal terms it has a fancy Latin name: quid pro quo,” Frank said. “This in exchange for that.”

The prosecutor asserted that the children of Wilson and Abdelaziz simply weren’t talented enough to get into the schools as athletic recruits.

“We are not here making fun of these kids,” Frank said. “These kids are not on the line, but their parents are on the line because they wanted their kids to get into those schools no matter what their athletic qualifications were, no matter what their academic qualifications were. These parents were not willing to take no for an answer.”

Advertisement

Frank said both fathers “crossed the line” and “broke the law.”

But Brian T. Kelly, a partner at Nixon Peabody who’s representing Abdelaziz, told jurors during his closing that his client’s innocent of criminal wrongdoing.

“A quid pro quo is not illegal unless there is corrupt intent,” Kelly told the jury.

He said what’s important is what was in Abdelaziz’s mind, not the minds of others involved in some nationwide conspiracy.

“There’s no proof that Mr. Abdelaziz had a specific intent to join some nationwide conspiracy. There simply isn’t,” Kelly said. “He never agrees with Rick Singer to bribe anybody at USC and he never agrees with Rick Singer to defraud anybody with some athletic profile he never saw.”

Kelly said the government didn’t call Singer because it didn’t want him to face cross-examination. He said the government failed to prove its case, which was weak and built on two conversations Singer had with Abdelaziz while he was cooperating with the FBI and trying to get him to incriminate himself.

“All they’ve got is these two set-up tapes where they’re trying to frame the guy,” Kelly said.

This is a breaking story that’ll be updated.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.