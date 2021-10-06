The FBI was seeking evidence in a criminal probe Wednesday afternoon at an address on Mitchell Street in Randolph, authorities said.
Kristen Setera, an FBI spokeswoman, said in a brief phone interview that members of the bureau’s Evidence Response Team were on scene at the property in search of evidence. She declined to elaborate, since the probe’s pending.
A Randolph police spokeswoman referred questions to the FBI.
An aerial photo posted to NECN’s website showed FBI personnel using a backhoe to dig a deep ditch behind a home on the street.
This is a breaking story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
Advertisement