Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 175.8 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 720,555 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 238

Test-positive rate: 1.8 percent

Currently hospitalized: 97

Total deaths: 2,845

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Leading off

The results are in, and former Providence city councilman Sam Zurier is all but guaranteed to be the next senator in District 3.

Zurier outlasted two progressive candidates (Geena Pham and Bret Jacob) in a competitive five-way Democratic primary on Tuesday, according to the unofficial vote tallies from the Board of Elections. Zurier won with 1,282 votes, compared to Pham’s 982 and Jacob’s 908.

Zurier advances to the general election Nov. 2, where he’ll be a heavy favorite to defeat Republican Alex Cannon.

Here are four quick takeaways on the race.

A pro-Providence candidate won

All five candidates in the Democratic primary wanted to be a member of the Rhode Island Senate, but only Zurier came across as someone who wanted to represent Providence in the Rhode Island Senate. He spent a lot of time talking about the city’s finances and education system, and campaign signs even included the phrase, “Standing up for Providence.” In a district where deeply engaged voters do pay attention to what’s happening with their tax bills and can have a discussion about the pension system, Zurier’s experience as a two-term councilman stood out. The other leading candidates conceded the Providence lane to him.

That’s a lot of “I voted” stickers

I received close to 400 e-mails yesterday predicting the turnout in this special primary, and fewer than five respondents thought we would see more than 4,000 votes in this race (final count was 4,055). The closest to the pin was lobbyist Leonard Lopes (he went with 3,957), so he’ll be carrying a brand new Rhode Map tote bag with him around the State House next session. Bottom line: Senate District 3 hearts voting.

A youth movement

Zurier might be the winner, but the two candidates under the age of 30 (Pham and Jacob) ended up with nearly 1,900 votes between them. Pham and members of the Rhode Island Political Cooperative appeared to do an excellent job turning out first-time voters, and Jacob’s message resonated throughout the district. They both have bright futures and will undoubtedly have their names on the ballot again.

The progressive “civil war” thing isn’t going away

It’s impossible to say whether every Pham voter would have gone with Jacob (and vice versa) if only one of those candidates had been in the race, but the outcome (they both lost) is going to be discussed in progressive circles heading into next year’s primaries. The Rhode Island Political Cooperative is already taking heat for seeking to run candidates against seemingly progressive incumbents next year, and having two progressives in this race seemed to open the door for a slightly less progressive candidate to win.

What’s on tap today

⚓ Governor Dan McKee is holding a roundtable discussion on child care in Rhode Island at the Little Learners Academy of Kent County at 9:45 a.m.

⚓ A day after the Senate Oversight Committee held a similar hearing, the House Oversight Committee will discuss the McKee administration’s decision to award a $5 million education consulting contract to ILO Group LLC.

⚓ At 5:30 p.m. the Senate Finance Committee will discuss federal COVID-19 aid for K-12 and higher education.

