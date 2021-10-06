Some 30 cows escaped from Lilac Hedge Farm, where someone apparently unlocked the gates, according to police.

A herd of cows was on the “ moo-ve” in Holden, hoofing their way through neighborhoods in the Central Massachusetts town.

Videos shared to Lilac Hedge Farm’s Facebook showed dozens of cows walking into a neighbor’s driveway, stopping to munch on shrubbery along the way.

Police said they responded to the report of escaped cows near Causeway Street around 10:00 a.m., Officer Ryan Anderson said.

Lilac Hedge Farm wrote in a Facebook post that the cows had been moved to a fresh pasture the night before the escape— but upon daybreak, the two locks on their enclosure had been removed.

“While we love that people like to enjoy the farm and open space, crossing fence lines and opening gates creates problems like this,” the farm wrote in the Facebook post.

The cows were quickly returned to their enclosure at Lilac Hedge Farm, Anderson said.

They had come home.





