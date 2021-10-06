A teacher for 23 years, García is in her 15th year teaching multilingual learners in Salem. She previously taught in California and Spain.

Marta García, who has taught in Salem Public Schools since 2006, is the first Salem teacher to receive the award and will become Massachusetts’ candidate for the National Teacher of the Year program. She currently teaches at Witchcraft Heights Elementary School.

A Salem educator who teaches second- and third-grade English learners was named the 2022 Massachusetts Teacher of the Year on Wednesday, the state’s highest honor for educators.

“In my daily teaching, I try to help students nurture their identities and feel proud of their origins as they acquire new ways of seeing the world through a new culture and language,” García wrote in her application. “I consider myself the bridge on which my students can navigate opportunities coming from both sides, without rejecting one or the other.”

García came to the United States as part of the Visiting Teachers from Spain program and raised her family here, hoping her own children also would be bilingual, according to a statement from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

“As an immigrant parent of two bilingual children, she understands some of the concerns her new students’ families might have, and she reaches out proactively to see how they are adjusting and to explain the school system,” according to the education agency. “She learns about each of her students’ background and values their bicultural and bilingual identity.”

García also offers professional development courses for her peers, including Spanish for Educators, and she serves on task forces and mentors student teachers.

She “prioritizes social and environmental justice,” according to the state, and she “helps show students how their own actions can make the world better, whether by improving the environment or showing respect for all people.”

García has a bachelor’s degree in English language and literature from the University of Valladolid in Spain and a master’s degree in teaching English to speakers of other languages from Salem State University.

Salem Superintendent Stephen Zrike said in a statement that the city is full of strong educators, but García is a “standout.” Education Secretary James Peyser also praised García for her vital work in the classroom.

“Ms. García recognizes the strengths that English learners bring to the classroom and the importance of connecting with their families,” Peyser said in a statement. “Her role, and the role of ESL teachers statewide, is a critical one as we seek to serve all students and help people from different backgrounds grow and learn together.”

In addition to García, state education leaders on Wednesday named several finalists and semifinalists for the award.

The finalists were: Chantei Alves, a prekindergarten and kindergarten teacher at Young Achievers K-8 School in Boston; Sara Barber-Just, an English teacher at Amherst Regional High School; and Jessica Bazinet, a second-grade teacher at Allendale Elementary School in Pittsfield.

The semifinalists were: Cornelia Adams, a ceramics teacher at Falmouth High School; David Bedar, a history/social studies teacher at Newton North High School; Ashley Clerge, a fifth-grade English language arts and history/social studies teacher at Hugh Roe O’Donnell School in Boston; Karen Engels, a fourth-grade teacher at the Graham and Parks School in Cambridge; Sara Marie Jette, a fourth-grade teacher at Thompson Elementary School in Arlington; Lea-Antoinette Serena, a second-grade teacher at Mather Elementary School in Boston; and Jami Witherell, a second-grade teacher at the Newton School in Greenfield.

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.