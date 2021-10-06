Last March, Rollins announced a plan she called the Hinton Lab Initiative, arguing that there are still tens of thousands of questionable cases based on evidence analyzed by state chemists other than Annie Dookhan and Sonja Farak, both of whom went to prison for mishandling drug evidence. Rollins estimated that approximately 75,000 drug tests conducted at the Jamaica Plain lab between 2003 and 2012 should be tossed out.

A superior court judge Wednesday rejected the motion for a new trial brought in a case that Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins believed could set the stage for the dismissal of tens of thousands of criminal cases where drugs had been tested at the now closed William Hinton state drug lab.

She planned to focus attention on one particular case involving Justino Escobar, who was appealing his 2009 heroin trafficking conviction because the evidence was tested at Hinton. Escobar’s lawyers argued that the evidence should be tossed out even though the drugs in his case were not analyzed by Dookhan or Farak.

Rollins’s office agreed to Escobar’s motion for a new trial, saying it would dismiss the case if Escobar’s request was granted. That, in turn, would lead to attorneys in other, similar cases to seek to have their cases tossed out as well.

Annie Dookhan became a household name in the months after her arrest in September 2012, leaving a long trail of falsified drug analyses as well as e-mails that showed she was anything but a neutral witness in the justice system. Instead, Dookhan viewed herself as part of the prosecution team, openly saying that her goal was “getting (drug dealers) off the street.”

The case against Dookhan was clear — a year after she was arrested she admitted her crimes. She pleaded guilty in November 2013 to obstruction of justice, tampering with evidence, and perjury. She was sentenced to three years in prison and was released in April 2016.

Farak’s misdeeds were, in some ways, far worse, but less well known. She used drugs she stole on the job — and the extent of her drug use was not revealed by prosecutors until almost two years after her arrest.

Since the misconduct of Dookhan and Farak became public, more than 35,000 drug convictions have been dismissed. The fallout from the drug lab scandal has continued -- three prosecutors have been brought up before the state bar and the state is looking at repaying millions of dollars in fees that had been collected from wrongly convicted defendants.

Escobar’s lawyer, James McKenna, who said he will appeal, has argued that the misconduct at the drug lab was so pervasive that no results from the lab could be trusted, regardless of who tested the drugs.

But Suffolk Superior Court Judge Michael D. Ricciuti rejected the notion, saying that in the case of Escobar, lawyers had not proven that the test results were tainted or that the chemist who conducted the test, Della Saunders, had done anything wrong.

“Escobar has shown no facts in connection with that testing that support his claim to withdraw his plea and for a new trial,” he wrote.

“Instead, he argues that he is entitled to a new trial in the absence of such facts solely because the testing was conducted at the Hinton Lab. The Court concludes that this is not an adequate basis upon which to order a new trial on the record here.”

And the judge rejected the idea that Escobar’s case should open the door to the dismissal of thousands of other cases.

“To the extent Escobar argues that general concerns with the ‘integrity’ of the Hinton Lab require the Court to permit a global remedy that would benefit him and others... the evidence he has presented does not support the granting of such an unprecedented remedy,” Ricciuti wrote.

Andrea Estes can be reached at andrea.estes@globe.com.





















Andrea Estes can be reached at andrea.estes@globe.com.