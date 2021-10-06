A man who allegedly stabbed a woman jogging on the East Boston Greenway last month was arrested Wednesday, Boston police said.

Oscar Umana-Tejeda, 26, was arrested at 69 Paris St. in East Boston. He is due to be arraigned in East Boston District Court on a charge of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, police said in a statement.

The alleged stabbing occurred on Aug. 20, when police responded to a report of an attempted stabbing at 170 Maverick St. Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from minor lacerations, the statement said.