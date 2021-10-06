A man who allegedly stabbed a woman jogging on the East Boston Greenway last month was arrested Wednesday, Boston police said.
Oscar Umana-Tejeda, 26, was arrested at 69 Paris St. in East Boston. He is due to be arraigned in East Boston District Court on a charge of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, police said in a statement.
The alleged stabbing occurred on Aug. 20, when police responded to a report of an attempted stabbing at 170 Maverick St. Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from minor lacerations, the statement said.
She told police that a man approached her while she was jogging and attempted to stab her. Her injuries were not life threatening, police said.
Advertisement
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (617) 343-4234, or report a tip anonymously by texting the word ‘TIP’ to 27463.
Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.