Lifting Spirits offers horse therapy in more than 90 facilities across the state, including nursing homes, elementary schools promoting antibullying messages, and colleges seeking to relieve stress during exam week.

“It’s not every day that a horse walks into a school,” said Toni Hadad, founder and president of Lifting Spirits, an Andover-based non-profit that supplied the horses. “There were a lot of smiles, a lot of kisses. … Everyone really enjoyed meeting them and learning about them.”

The sound of trotting hooves could be heard outside Malden High School Wednesday as more than 50 students took part in a unique animal-assisted therapy session.

To help students cope with the stress of a school year disrupted by the pandemic, the non-profit supplied Malden High School with three miniature horses that are a mere 25-36 inches tall.

Students took a break from class to get some fresh air and interact with the animals, which Hadad said help to alleviate stress and promote positive social interactions.

Animal-assisted therapy is widely accepted as effective in the psychology field, but horses are particularly emotionally intelligent, Hadad said.

“Horses are amazing,” she said. “They have a magnetic field that radiates out 40 to 50 feet where they can sync their breath to humans and actually calm a person down.”

And miniature horses can be especially soothing for students who have special needs or who have experienced bullying.

“The horses are kind of special needs on their own,” Hadad in a telephone interview. “We convey that everyone’s different and it’s okay to be different. Our horses are different because they’re small and have health issues, but they’re horses just like all the other horses. "

Rachel Gelling, Malden High School social worker, said the program was a success. Some students and teachers had never seen a horse up-close — let alone a miniature one, she said.

“They were so excited,” Gelling said, “They’re going to talk about it all week.”

She also said now more than ever students needed additional emotional support.

“Across the board, I’ve noticed that after having so much isolation, we have an increased number of kids with symptoms of social anxiety,” Gelling said in a phone interview. “COVID has been difficult for everyone.”

She said one student arrived with tears in her eyes Wednesday, but after a few minutes with the horses the student was “smiling and on her way back to class.”









Julia Carlin can be reached at julia.carlin@globe.com.