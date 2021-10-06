State Police are investigating after a man who was described as an off-duty trooper was caught on video committing an assault, a spokesman confirmed Wednesday.
The department learned of the “disturbing video depicting an assault committed by a man alleged to be an off-duty member” on Tuesday, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail.
“The actions as depicted in the video are the antithesis of the values and conduct demanded of department members,” Procopio said. “We have opened an investigation to determine the identities of the alleged assailant and the victim or victims.”
The story was first reported by the Boston Herald and local television stations.
Advertisement
Portions of the video broadcast by WCVB-TV and WBZ-TV show a group of people approaching a man, with one woman yelling at him, “You hit my friend for no reason.”
The man then pushes that woman, leading to a chaotic melee as several members of the group strike back at the man and others intervene to separate them. Later in the video, the man approaches people on the ground and begins to strike them with a closed fist.
If investigators can identify the assailant, they will refer the incident to prosecutors. If the assailant is identified as a trooper, the department will also begin disciplinary proceedings , Procopio said.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.