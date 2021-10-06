State Police are investigating after a man who was described as an off-duty trooper was caught on video committing an assault, a spokesman confirmed Wednesday.

The department learned of the “disturbing video depicting an assault committed by a man alleged to be an off-duty member” on Tuesday, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail.

“The actions as depicted in the video are the antithesis of the values and conduct demanded of department members,” Procopio said. “We have opened an investigation to determine the identities of the alleged assailant and the victim or victims.”