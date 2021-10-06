He told Patrolman Christopher Castagliuolo that he was walking on Pinehurst Avenue in Providence when he was approached by “five to seven” men. He told police he introduced himself to the group and was “hoping to have a ‘friendly encounter,’” but the men responded with hostility, allegedly telling him that he needed to leave. One of the suspects began advancing towards him in an “aggressive manner” and pushing him. Police said he was then assaulted by the entire group.

On Sunday, police responded to a robbery where an unnamed victim was found with a laceration on his forehead and multiple lumps on his head and face, according to a police report that was obtained by the Globe. There was blood on the victim’s shirt and pants.

“He was sucker punched from his blindside, which caused him to fall to the ground. While he was on the ground, he was struck repeatedly with closed fists, kicks, and was stomped on,” read the police report. During the attack, the victim told police that one of the suspects took his phone “spiked it on the ground” and threw it away from him. He told police that he had been yelling for them to stop, and yelled for help.

A neighbor exiting their home nearby caused the suspects to flee, said police. One of the subjects took the victim’s wallet. But police did recover a cell phone that was lying on the ground that may belong to one of the suspects, said the report.

In a separate incident, two female students recently reported that they were on their way home after a night out when they were “ambushed by a group of young men.”

The two women, Meghan Cowl and Abbie Wiinikainen, are Providence College seniors and were with their mothers, who were visiting for the college’s parent’s weekend at the time. Cowl told WPRI that one of the suspects shoved her to the ground, which injured her leg. Wiinikainen said they “weren’t even 500 feet off school property.”

Providence College sent a warning to students late last week after a group of students were reportedly robbed and assaulted in the city around midnight on Oct. 1. The group was walking near Chad Brown Street and Tyndall Avenue in the Elmhurst neighborhood when “five or six” males approached them, according to the college’s warning. The men, who the school described as looking between 16 and 19 years old, allegedly “punched and kicked the students.”

One of the students reported that their iPhone, school ID card, and credit cards were stolen. The Providence police are investigating.

The warning also described other crimes that have been reported by students in the area.

“There have been reports of strong-arm robberies, breaking and entering and thefts from vehicles in the area,” the warning said. The students reported the incident to the college’s Office of Public Safety at about 3 a.m.

Documented in the college’s report is a simple assault that took place on Sept. 4. On Sept. 17, there was a report of a sexual assault “with an object” at the Friar’s Club.

As documented in the college’s 2021 Security and Fire Safety Report, there were three reports of aggravated assault on and off campus in 2020 compared to eight in 2018. The college also counted four reported sex offenses on campus in 2020, which include rape, compared to 12 in 2019 and seven in 2018.

There were significant disciplinary referrals regarding drug and liquor violations. In 2020, there were 160 total drug law violations on campus compared to 1,039 liquor law violations, which is slightly lower than 2019′s 1,387 violations, but more than 2018′s 915 incidents, just on Providence College’s campus alone.

Commander Thomas Verdi of the Providence Police Department said the situation around Providence College has vastly improved over the last 15 years. He said students from other surrounding colleges, and from out of state, would come in and “just take over Elmhurst.”

“You look at that environment and then compare it to today, and it’s much better,” he said.

While non-university residents in the area have complained about the crowds and parties that take place because of students, Verdi said Providence College students and their parents are concerned about the rise in these high-profile assaults. He said there is a Providence police detail on campus with eight officers on weekends, starting on Thursdays, until about 3 a.m. each night.

Additional detectives have helped on campus, too, including plain clothes and undercover officers assisting the investigations. Steve Maurano, the college’s associate vice president for public affairs, community and government, told the Globe that they brought in “eight to 10″ undercover security officers.

On Tuesday, the college held a meeting for students about public safety with Providence police and the college’s senior officials, including newly inaugurated president Reverand Kenneth R. Sicard. Maurano said “several hundred” students attended the meeting, which was not open to the general public, to voice their concerns about the violence around campus.

“It’s concerning. We don’t want kids to have to worry every time they are off campus that they are going to be targeted or assaulted,” said Maurano, who said Providence College students make up “about half” of the 1,500 students that live off campus in the area. “It seems to us that these [suspects] aren’t locals. This is not normal. We haven’t had these types of problems before.”

Verdi wouldn’t comment on the pending investigation of the recent assaults or if any surveillance captured the suspects, but said he was “very optimistic.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.