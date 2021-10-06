The NewCAL team has scheduled monthly, public Zoom webinars followed by Q&A’s through December to present changes and gather feedback from the community. Construction is expected to begin in 2023 with a grand opening in 2025.

At a Zoom webinar Sept. 23, the project management team shared photographs of the current site and discussed how the construction would impact the area.

The Newton Center for Active Living revealed the current design for the new senior center, where community members will have access to a roughly 33,000-square-foot building with gym areas, gathering spaces, and classrooms.

Josh Morse, public buildings commissioner for the city of Newton, said in an interview that community input was important in developing the site.

Advertisement

“I think great projects are a product of listening carefully and working together with the community, regardless of which project we’re working on,” Morse said.

According to the presentation, the first floor is expected to feature social spaces such as lounges and dining rooms, while the second floor is set to include classrooms and a gym. The third floor would be focused on fitness, games and indoor track.

Morse said the current senior center, which was originally a library, is not designed for these activities.

“The senior center was built for a very specific purpose when it was built as a branch library,” Morse said. “What we’re creating is something that is flexible and fluid and can evolve over time to meet the changing needs and interests of the senior community.”

Following a two-year search for a new location, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller announced in 2020 that it would remain at the current Newtonville site.

Morse, along with some seniors who use the center, said they consider the lack of space its biggest drawback. The proposed design for the new center will almost triple the usable area in the building, according to the meeting minutes.

Advertisement

Director of Senior Services Jayne Colino said in an interview the new design will also allow for greater involvement from Newton residents outside of the senior community who can make use of the space for activities such as arts and fitness.

“We’re calling this a senior center — it’s a community asset,” Colino said. “It will go beyond benefiting the older adult population. It’s why we’re having community-wide meetings, and I can see other organizations benefiting from this asset for many, many, many years to come.”

Newton resident Vivienne Shein, who frequently visits the senior center and attended the meeting last week, said she is eager to have a larger space.

“The main problem with the current senior center is the size,” Shein said. “We go for Zumba Gold classes and it’s bursting at the seams.”

Shein said she hoped the design would focus on social spaces such as lounges, which she believes are a big reason many seniors visit.

“It’s a place where seniors feel it’s theirs,” Shein said. “They belong there, they can connect with other people with similar issues and get a lot of support from each other. And I think that’s vital.”

She noted she has some reservations about opening up the center to all Newton residents, but she thinks the team is prioritizing the needs of seniors in the community.

“I’m very pleased that they are saying seniors first,” Shein said. “I hope that the users of the senior centers can provide their input and be listened to as to what they feel is important.”

Advertisement

The next community meeting on NewCAL is Oct. 21 on Zoom.

Nick Kolev can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.