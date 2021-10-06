The Saints Louis and Zelie Martin Parish in Somerville is hosting its annual holiday bazaar Oct. 15-16 at the parish hall at 179 Summer St. On Friday, the bazaar will run from 2 to 7 p.m, and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

The Friends of the Malden River is hosting a photo contest through Nov. 15. The competition has three categories: views of the river, people enjoying the river, and wildlife in and around the river. Each category will have a first-place and second-place winner who will win $20 and $15, respectively. Those interested in participating should submit their entries via e-mail to friendsofthemaldenriver@gmail.com .

Advertisement

WEST

The Framingham-based Native Plant Trust is hosting a virtual symposium on Oct. 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. about climate change and its effects on flora in the region. The event will feature experts in ecology, climate adaptation, and conservation biology to address how to support climate resilience efforts in New England, building on a recent report released by Native Plant Trust. “The symposium will consider diverse perspectives that offer cutting-edge thinking on applicable conservation strategies and tools,” said Courtney Allen, the trust’s director of public programs. “Working together to implement best practices now will greatly impact the future of native plants and the ecosystems they support.” For more information and to register for the symposium, visit bit.ly/nativeplantsymposium2. The fee is $45 for members, and $54 for nonmembers.

Folk-Rock singer Steve Forbert will perform at The Bull Run Restaurant at 215 Great Road in Shirley on Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. All concert attendees must provide proof of their vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the performance. Tickets are $10, $15, and $22 and available at bit.ly/forbertbullrun.

SOUTH

Advertisement

Weymouth Public Libraries will host three free performances by the Delvena Theatre Company this fall. On Saturday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m., an interactive production of the “Salem Witch Hysteria” will allow the audience to become jury members in the trial of accused witch Susannah Martin in 1692. On Saturday, Nov. 20, at 1 p.m., Delvena presents a new performance about the life of Julia Child in “Bon Appetit, Julia!” On Saturday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m., “Louisa’s Girls,” a one-woman, multi-character production, offers a creative take on Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women.” All performances will be held in Room 138 on the main floor of the new Tufts Library, 46 Broad St. To register, visit weymouth.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/.

Pilgrim Festival Chorus will present two concerts celebrating Plymouth’s 400th anniversary at St. Bonaventure Parish, 803 State Road. “Pilgrim Journey: Songs of Faith and Courage” will be performed on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 24, at 4 p.m. The chorus will be accompanied by bass quartet and harp, and will feature the premiere of Clifton J. Noble Jr.’s original composition, “Arrived in Good Harbor.” Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens, and $15 for students over 14; children 14 and under are admitted free of charge. To reserve tickets by phone, call Hannah Woodbury at 781-834-8601, and leave a voicemail message. For more information and to buy tickets online, visit pilgrimfestivalchorus.org.

Diana Bravo can be reached at diana.bravo@globe.com.