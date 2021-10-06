In a recent statement, Acting US Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell’s office said the defendant, Nicole Benton, 45, pleaded guilty Sept. 30 in US District Court in Boston to charges of conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and other controlled substances and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking conspiracy.

A Saugus woman has admitted to her role in a large-scale drug ring that pumped out hundreds of thousands of fake Percocet pills containing fentanyl, federal prosecutors said.

Benton’s lawyer, Aviva E. Jeruchim, said via email that the plea was the “right thing to do for her.”

According to the statement, Benton was initially charged in June along with alleged coconspirators Vincent Caruso, his mother Laurie Caruso, and Ernest Johnson, all of whom have pleaded not guilty to related charges.

The statement said court papers allege Benton belonged to a drug ring operated by Vincent Caruso, an admitted Crip gang member. The ring also included Johnson and Laurie Caruso, among others, officials said.

Prosecutors said the pushers allegedly sold phony pills containing fentanyl — produced using multiple large pill presses that could generate thousands of pills every hour — to street gangs who put the product on the street on the North Shore.

Just a single counterfeit fentanyl pill, authorities said, can fetch between $10 and $20, so a big operation can generate “millions of dollars in retails sales.”

Benton, prosecutors said, admitted to distributing more than 100,000 pressed fentanyl pills for the drug ring. Investigators seized about 40 grams of fentanyl pills and a gun when they searched her place on June 30, 2021, according to the statement.

Both counts she pleaded guilty carry minimum prison terms of 5 years, and maximum stays of 40 years and life, respectively, according to legal filings. Benton’s plea deal filed in court said the federal prosecutors will recommend a prison term ”within the Guidelines sentencing range as calculated by the Court at sentencing.”

The plea deal also listed a few items seized from Benton that she has to forfeit to the government.

Those include “a Necklace with Gold Chain, and a Rolex Watch DJ41,” $,6000 in cash, a “Ruger .380 Auto firearm, bearing serial number 371395576,” and eight rounds of ammo, records show.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.