Carey bought his ticket at Quality Gas & Mart at 430 Taunton Ave. in Seekonk. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale, officials said.

Raymond Carey claimed his prize at the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters on Tuesday because the first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in Monday’s drawing.

Two $1 million-winning Powerball tickets from Monday’s drawing were sold in Massachusetts. In addition to Carey’s ticket, another winning ticket was sold at Mobil Mart at 789 South Main St. in Haverhill.

The grand prize-winning ticket for Monday’s $699.8 million Powerball jackpot was sold in California. Officials said Monday’s jackpot was the fifth largest in Powerball history.

Lottery officials said Carey was motivated by the game’s large jackpot to buy the ticket.

In other lottery news, a Dorchester man won a $100,000 Mass Cash grand prize on a free Quic Pic ticket he received from a Massachusetts State Lottery promotion.

Stevie Allen received the free Quic Pic ticket for the Mass Cash drawing on Monday, the first day of the promotion, after making a purchase for The Numbers Game at Shell at 491 Walpole St. in Norwood.

