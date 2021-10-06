Sneech Pond Road was once the village’s main street. It dead-ends at the Pawtucket Reservoir, and a brook fed by the Arnold Mills Reservoir winds through properties in the area.

Water has been pouring into Raymond Barry’s yard and basement at 304 Sneech Pond Rd. since July, when a sinkhole opened up along the road, blocking a drainage pipe that has been in place longer than Barry, 66, has been alive.

CUMBERLAND, R.I. — The owner of a historic property in Cumberland, R.I., may have to foot the bill for a washed-out state road after the Rhode Island Department of Transportation found a “private, illegal drain” under the road.

Houses along the road are part of the Arnold Mills Historic District, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978. According to the Rhode Island Preservation Commission’s publication, “Historic and Architectural Resources of Cumberland, Rhode Island,” Barry’s house was built by Lewis Arnold around 1819 and sold to Dr. Halsey Walcott, who opened a doctor’s office, and his brother, William A. Walcott, who ran a store.

But the flooding caused by the blocked drain is threatening to damage the historic home, as well as the one next door, where the water has overwhelmed the septic system, forcing Barry’s neighbors to temporarily move out.

Barry reported the sinkhole. But he said the town told him that, since the problem is on a state road, RIDOT is responsible for fixing it. The state told him that, since part of the pipe runs through the historic district, responsibility lies with the property owners.

In the meantime. Barry and the fire department have been using small pumps to try to drain the water. About two weeks ago, Barry broke his leg while moving the pumps in the yard. He had to crawl on his hands and knees back to his house.

He should be resting, but instead he’s making sure the pumps are working. If he doesn’t, the six inches of water in his basement will get worse.

Raymond Barry looks out over his flooded back yard in Cumberland, R.I. RIDOT and Town of Cumberland Public Works are looking into the issue, but the homeowner says he could be forced to pay for it. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

In an email to the Globe, RIDOT said maintenance crews said they investigated the sinkhole and found a private, illegal drain coming from Barry’s backyard and running along the side of 304 Sneech Pond Rd. The drain continued under the road and poured out on the other side.

RIDOT reviewed recorded plans of Sneech Pond Road as far back as 1961, but could not find evidence of the drainpipe in that location, or in the vicinity. The state transportation agency searched physical alternation permit records and found no permits were issued to any private property owner for the installation of a private drain. RIDOT said they concluded that the drain was installed by the current or previous property owners without a permit.

The drain doesn’t meet past or present RIDOT standards. And the agency says its up to the property owner to fix it.

“This is an example of one of those illegal private property drainage systems and now that RIDOT is aware of this, the Department is in the process of assessing further actions to eliminate the discharge or bring it into compliance with applicable law,” the state transportation agency said.

Barry will be required to apply for a physical alternation permit with the RIDOT and the R.I. Department of Emergency Management for any necessary soil, erosion control and wetlands permits.

Those repairs will likely come with a hefty price tag. And RIDOT said it could make a claim against Barry, to hold him financially responsible for repairs to the road.

Barry doesn’t agree with the state’s findings, and told the Globe He will fight any claim of responsibility made against him.

“First of all, I didn’t put the drain in,” Barry said. “The stream is in the back yard and it was draining across the street. I don’t know how long it was that way.”

Barry, a local history buff and avid antique collector, says the pipe is cast iron, and those pipes were commonly used 50 to 100 years ago.

Flood water draining from Raymond Barry's historic home. The flooding appears to be from a pond that is filled by a nearby Reservoir. RI DOT and Town of Cumberland Public Works are working on the issue, which the homeowner says he could be forced to pay for. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

“There’s no way they can prove I put that pipe in,” he said. “There’s just no way. It’s just so old.”

Barry said the nearby Nate Whipple Highway, built in 1960s, sliced Sneech Pond Road into multiple segments. He believes that someone built the drainage system prior to the 1960s because it is about 15 feet under the road and outflows into a cast-iron catch basin.

The previous owner knew about the drainpipe, Barry said, but never told him it was illegal.

“When I bought the house it was just a brook that ran through the backyard and through the pipe along the house that came out across the street,” Barry said.

Cumberland Mayor Jeff Mutter told the Globe that he asked the fire department to help Barry, lending him water pumps and fire hoses to drain his property.

“We are trying to get to the root cause of the problem,” Mutter said. “It’s work that needs to be done by the state. Public works is reaching out to RIDOT. We are waiting to hear back from some member of that agency to find out what the problem is.”

Meanwhile, the sinkhole keeps getting bigger, and every time there is significant rainfall, Barry’s yard and basement fill with water.

Barry blames the sinkhole on Mother Nature following tropical storms Ida and Henri in August. The state seems to think it was caused by the drain. But the bottom line is the problem needs to be fixed.

“We bought a historic house because we like history,” Barry said. “We wanted to fix it up. We’re not looking to make any money on it.”

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.