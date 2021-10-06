Danielle Moriarty, associate director of the office of Cultural Development, said she and other staff consulted with the city’s department of Health and Human Services to ensure a safe return.

Children who have lived almost all their lives during the pandemic have missed crucial social interactions and the Time for Partners program is helping fill that gap, said parents and staff from the office of Cultural Development. The music and arts curriculum involves unstructured time in which kids wander, draw, and do crafts, as well as a guided music and dance session.

The Newton office of Cultural Development’s longstanding music and arts program for children 18 months to 4 years moved back indoors Sept. 13 for the first time in a year and a half.

“People wanted to get their kids doing something out of the house, we knew that need was still there,” she said.

Newton resident Josh Goldstein said he thinks the program will help his 18-month-old daughter develop social skills.

“She’s just learning to communicate, and so much of that is through facial expressions,” he said. “Masks have been a real challenge.”

After 20 years of operation, the program was forced to temporarily shut down in March 2020. Moriarty said they began offering outdoor sessions in the fall, but cold weather and a rainy summer made it more difficult.

Currently classes are offered indoors at Newton City Hall’s War Memorial and outdoors at The Cove in Auburndale.

“It’s just been a matter of doing it safely and accommodating people’s comfort levels,” Moriarty said.

Attendance is down from pre-pandemic and fall 2020 levels, Moriarty said, with an average of seven to 10 participants this month compared with 12 to 15 previously.

Another Newton resident, Xiao Ming, said she hopes the Time for Partners program will be helpful for her 2-year-old son’s social development.

“We speak Mandarin at home, so I still wanted him to be immersed in an English environment,” she said. “Because of the pandemic, he’s even less social, so this is important for him.”

Nevena Dordevic, a music instructor at the program, said she has noticed a distinct difference between children born around the start of the pandemic and those born earlier.

“You can always tell when a newcomer is a COVID kid,” she said. “They’re less social and very shy.”

But she said she’s optimistic the children will progress..

“They’ve started to open up after just a few sessions,” she said.

For more information about the Time for Partners program, visit www.newtonma.gov/government/parks-recreation-culture/cultural-development/programs/time-for-partners.

