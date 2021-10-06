Since then, endorsements from Boston’s leaders of color have been rolling in — coalescing almost exclusively to Wu, despite sustained efforts by Essaibi George to win over the same communities.

The results from last month’s preliminary election, which cut the mayoral field down to City Councilors Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George, made clear that both needed to make serious inroads with communities of color to win in November.

Wu’s support is coming from key pillars in the Black and Latino communities, and will include WAKANDA II, which had pressed for a Black mayor, early Wednesday afternoon, Wu’s campaign said. Prominent supporters include a string of history makers: state Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz, the only woman of color in the Massachusetts Senate and a candidate for governor; Acting Mayor Kim Janey, the first Black woman in that role; and Representative Ayanna Pressley, the first Black woman in the state congressional delegation.

And on Wednesday evening, one day after Essaibi George unveiled her equity, inclusion and justice platform in Dudley Town Common, Wu’s multicultural coalition of support is expected to expand further, as nearly two dozen leaders from the city’s sizable Haitian-American community prepare to give her their blessing.

Advertisement

“We felt that with her, we would have a seat at the table,” said Jean-Claude Sanon, one of the Haitian leaders and a former city council candidate, previewing the endorsement.

While endorsements are not the end all, be all of a race, the growing trend spells trouble for Essaibi George, who received single digit support in key areas of the city’s Black community and has the most work to do to broaden her base if she wants to win in November.

Wu’s growing support in communities of color is reminiscent of the aftermath of the 2013 mayoral preliminary election. That’s when Black, Latino, and Asian leaders helped propel former state representative Martin J. Walsh to victory over John Connolly, a former city councilor.

Advertisement

Back then, Walsh built a broad coalition of white residents from Dorchester, Latino supporters in Hyde Park, and Black supporters in Roxbury and Mattapan. He successfully painted Connolly, who grew up in working-class Roslindale, as an out of touch Harvard-educated elite from West Roxbury who backed charter schools over public schools and could not relate to the needs of working class Bostonians, said Paul Watanabe, a political scientist from UMass Boston.

The race ended up being close, with Walsh edging out Connolly with 52 percent to 48 percent of the vote. (Connolly endorsed Walsh in his 2017 reelection campaign.)

“It is certainly looking like 2013 all over again,” said state Representative Russell Holmes, though he cautioned that a group of Black and Latino leaders that he convened has yet to back any of the two candidates. Former mayoral candidate Andrea Campbell, who placed third on Sept. 14, is also withholding her endorsement for now — saying the two candidates will have to work for her endorsement by “centering the people.”

Andrea Cabral, former Suffolk County sheriff who backed Campbell in the preliminary, said endorsements give some voters “a measure of confidence in a candidate,” but they don’t necessarily provide a substantive ground game that gets volunteers knocking on doors, calling likely voters, or handing out literature for a candidate.

“People are looking at policy plans, the substance of the answers the candidates are giving, and [they are] trying to discern whether or not it goes beyond rhetoric,” said Cabral, who has not yet endorsed in this race. “That’s a challenge for both candidates.”

Advertisement

For Leonard Lee, who ran unsuccessfully for the District 4 council seat, the choice is clear, which is why he announced Tuesday he was endorsing Wu, joining former candidate William Dickerson III. Lee noted the similarities with the 2013 Walsh-Connolly race in the manner in which elected and community leaders are beginning to rally behind the front-runner.

“Back then, ‘the good old Irish boys’ had a much tighter reign on the city,” Lee said. “People were panicking with the thought of Connolly being mayor. They said ‘he’s not one of us.’ "

But Bobby Jenkins, a Black Mattapan activist and ardent Essaibi George supporter, dismissed any comparisons to 2013, saying “it’s a totally different scene” this year with different players.

“It’s not about choosing the best ... minority candidate,” Jenkins said. “It’s about choosing the best candidate in general. I know both of them. Michelle Wu is too much of a progressive. We don’t need progressiveness. We need someone who is one of us.”

Still, the political tide seems to be shifting in favor of Wu, who placed first in the Sept. 14 election, followed by Essaibi George.

Expect Wu to expand on that showing, similar to what Walsh did in 2013, by appealing to working class voters who backed Walsh and the upper middle class residents who rallied for Connolly, said Watanabe, the UMass professor.

Advertisement

Essaibi George has greeted the string of pro-Wu endorsements with a shrug and bit of surprise, saying her priority is to earn the support of voters. “That is most important to me,” she said.

Nonetheless, they represent a challenge for Essaibi George, who joined residents, community members, and advocates at Dudley Town Common in Roxbury Tuesday afternoon to officially release her equity, inclusion and justice agenda. She said the event was not in response to Wu’s endorsements, but rather a continuation of her years-long work engaging with residents.

She also announced two new campaign offices, one in Roxbury and the other in Hyde Park, at the Mattapan border, and renewed her pledge to devote $100 million of federal money to the Black community if elected, along with support for other communities of color. And she is gaining some support among some leaders of color: A group of Black pastors, led by the Rev. Eugene Rivers of Dorchester, is expected to endorse Essaibi George this week.

At Tuesday’s event, Black and Latino supporters spoke highly of Essaibi George’s achievements, her presence in their communities, and her command of the issues that matter to their lives.

Anthony “Big Time” Seymore, who is Black and runs Youth in Crisis, which aims to reduce youth violence, said he has known Essaibi George for about a decade and is supporting her because “she’s relatable, she’s supportive, and she [responds] whenever I call.”

Advertisement

“You’ll hear a lot of voices . . . Black leaders in the community, but I lead by the work,’' he said at the event. “That’s who I am, [that’s] what I do. Every day I try to bridge the gap to provide opportunities to the Black community . . . because way too many families in the city are stuck in a cycle of poverty, violence and trauma.”

When asked about her rival’s new equity agenda early Tuesday, Wu said she had not yet seen the details, but noted that her own proposals on racial justice were announced “over a year ago.”

“We are going to continue to lift up those issues,” said Wu, who appeared at a forum late Tuesday evening with members of the Black community along with Essaibi George.

On Wednesday in Dorchester, Wu is expected to be flanked by 20 Haitian leaders — including former city council candidates, business owners, and faith leaders — and other community members as they formally back her at her new Blue Hill Avenue campaign office, the second she’s opened in Mattapan.

Thirteen Haitian leaders had met separately with the two candidates on Zoom early last week for about an hour, and many of them were impressed with Essaibi George, but had concerns about her, said Sanon, the Haitian American advocate.

“We felt it was going to be the same old thing, the same old politics with her,” he said, noting her support for additional police, her opposition to an eviction moratorium, and her backing of an appointed School Committee. Essaibi George supports a school committee with members appointed by both the mayor and the City Council. Wu, by contrast, backs the eviction moratorium, supports a majority of the school committee being elected, and, Sanon said, has pledged a long partnership with the Haitian community.

Sanon said the Haitian leaders were swayed by Wu’s previous work on the council, such as increasing language access for immigrant Bostonians, including many born in Haiti.

Support for Wu began building four days after the preliminary vote, when Chang-Diaz enthusiastically endorsed her at Villa Victoria on Sept. 18. Several days later, Kim Janey, who placed fourth in the first round of voting, backed Wu in Nubian Square. State Representative Liz Miranda and City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo and his father Felix. D. Arroyo, prominent Latino political figures, joined Wu. Pressley endorsed Wu last Saturday in Hyde Park, with several elected leaders of color by her side. (Other big-name supporters include Senator Ed Markey, who backed Wu this week, joining his Senate colleague Elizabeth Warren.)

A similar scene played out in 2013, when Walsh’s rivals — former state legislator Charlotte Golar Richie, former city councilor Felix G. Arroyo, and John Barros, a former school committee member who finished fifth in this year’s preliminary mayoral election — endorsed Walsh shortly after the September vote. The floodgates of support opened for Walsh, though Connolly did secure endorsements from Black preachers and the Massachusetts Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers.

Holmes, the Mattapan state representative, has pulled together a coalition of Black and Latino leaders who aim to present a list of six key priorities to the two mayoral candidates. He said he doesn’t want the candidates to forget issues pertinent to the Black and Latino communities. The group is also devising plans to increase voter turnout.

“What I keep calling the Black Bible Belt of Boston will have something to say [in this election],” he said.

Meghan E. Irons can be reached at meghan.irons@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @meghanirons.