After anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain to start the workweek, our weather is going to allow some drying through Friday. It’s obviously been wetter than average for the past few months, and I was curious how this plays into the past couple of years. The chart below shows that we’ve gone from having an accumulated rainfall below average to now being above average for the past 24 months. The ground is well situated for winter.

There’s a lot of Red Sox fans with smiles on their faces this morning and the weather itself will be turning a bright eye toward New England for the next several days.

Rainfall is now above average for the past two years. NOAA

High pressure building from Canada will slowly bring back blue skies during the day. Our morning satellite loop reveals the clear skies that have been present over Northern New England slowly slipping south. I expect improvement to continue into the afternoon.

This time of the year, we can certainly have cold weather. As a matter of fact, we’re only a few days away from the record earliest snowfall, but none of that is in the cards this year. Rather the very mild pattern is going to continue with no sign of any frost or freeze.

There is a high likelihood of above-average temperatures through mid-October. NOAA

Temperatures this afternoon with the increasing sunshine will reach to 70 degrees and be in the low- and mid-70s for the daytime on Thursday. The warmth continues for Friday before a backdoor cold front slips south from the north, turning our winds to the east and putting an end to the rather balmy conditions.

For Sunday and Monday, we will be under the influence of what we affectionately call a “dirty high.” The term comes from the fact that high pressure typically gives us partly to mostly sunny skies but when high pressure gets into a position to our east, it can keep clouds locked in. This is going to be the case Sunday and Monday when it will be milder than average but without a lot of sunshine.

Although blue sky will be at a premium, at least there won’t be any rainfall accompanying the clouds.

High pressure will be in an unfavorable position for clear skies later this weekend. Tropical Tidbits

For the running of the big race Monday, I think the weather will cooperate. It will be a bit warm for runners, but April has certainly seen much hotter. The sun is also way lower in the sky this time of year. The temperature should be around 60 for the start of the marathon and near 70 for those finishing later.