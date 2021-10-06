But nothing in American politics tops the sheer dumbness of the process for raising the debt ceiling, which is an artificial limit for how much the federal government can borrow to pay bills it has already decided to pay .

There are a lot of things that one can consider dumb when it comes to American politics.

On Wednesday, the debt ceiling ridiculousness is back. And if things go the way everyone expects, it will be the top political and financial news story for the next two weeks. Failure to raise the debt ceiling could crash markets and hurt the financial well-being of every American. It is also totally unnecessary.

There is nothing to actually debate. There is only one option, which is to raise it, and the stakes are extremely high if that doesn’t happen. For example, according to Moody’s, if the debt limit isn’t raised this month, a third of the wealth in the United States is wiped out almost instantly. This is not just a problem for the rich, but everything gets harder for the everyday American — like buying a house, buying a car, or paying for college. Further, other priorities would get more expensive.

Yet the only reason the debt limit needs to be raised is that there is a law saying so. If Congress passed a law getting rid of it, there would be no logistical reason why it needed to exist. Another idea, half in jest, is to just raise the debt ceiling to a gazillion dollars so Congress doesn’t have to deal with it for a while.

However, on Wednesday that is not what’s expected to happen. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen estimates that Congress must raise the debt ceiling by Oct. 18 or the nation will default on its loans for the first time in American history.

Last week, the House passed a bill to raise the debt ceiling with Democrats making up the simple majority. The bill is expected to be voted on by the full Senate Wednesday, but in order to pass it, no Republicans can object, or at least 10 Republicans will have to vote to advance it.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has vowed that Republicans won’t allow Democrats to advance the bill that quickly. In fact, he has said since June that he wants Democrats to use a process called reconciliation to increase the debt ceiling. Going that route does two things: first, it ensures that no Republican has to vote for it and second, it makes Democrats set an actual dollar figure for the debt limit. Previously, including when Republicans were in charge and raised it, the debt ceiling was simply suspended for months or years.

Democrats say they won’t do what McConnell says. So here we are in a game of chicken.

But before all the political grandstanding, was there actually a point to the debt limit? Not really. At one time, Congress felt it had to approve every single war bond issued. That got tedious. So it decided to just set a limit.

For over 50 years, raising the debt ceiling was just a pro forma thing. But beginning in the Obama administration, Republicans began using it as a bargaining chip. They suggested that raising the debt ceiling would limit future spending, even though it was about paying bills already incurred.

Further, now that the debt ceiling has been a bargaining chip for about 20 years, there is also no evidence that even the discussion about a debt ceiling has made the country more fiscally responsible, as some Republicans claim. In fact, it has been quite the opposite. The national debt has ballooned to its highest levels ever.

In the end, Democrats have the most incentives to cave. But time is running out and things could go very badly. And for no reason at all.

Think of all of the other things the nation could be discussing.

