As acting governor, Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin, issued an executive order Tuesday afternoon banning state officials from requiring COVID-19 “vaccine passports” from new or current employees. Little quickly promised to undo McGeachin’s order as soon as he returned from touring the US-Mexico border with a group of fellow Republican governors.

Idaho Republican Governor Brad Little left the state Tuesday. His second-in-command — empowered with executive authority in his absence — used that power to pick an old fight.

This is the second time the state’s top two officials have battled after Little left the state and McGeachin seized the opportunity to issue an executive order in his absence. While Little attended a Republican governors’ conference in Nashville in May, McGeachin banned local governments from issuing mask mandates. Little, saying he wanted those local governments to have control over their communities, rescinded her order when he returned the next day.

Idaho’s constitution requires the lieutenant governor to take over when the governor is out of state. The top two elected leaders run for office separately, not on a joint ticket.

Advertisement

Washington Post

New York mayor telling people he’ll run for governor

NEW YORK — Mayor Bill de Blasio has begun to tell people privately that he plans to run for governor of New York next year, according to three people with direct knowledge of his conversations with fellow Democrats and donors.

De Blasio, who has been a polarizing figure during his two terms in office, has also sounded out trusted former aides about their interest in working on a potential campaign, according to two people who are familiar with those contacts, and has made other overtures to labor leaders about a possible bid. His longtime pollster conducted a private survey to assess de Blasio’s appeal beyond New York City. Publicly, too, he has increasingly made it clear that he wants to remain in public life.

Advertisement

“There’s a number of things I want to keep working on in this city, in this state,” de Blasio said last week, noting his interest in public health, early childhood education, and combating income inequality. “That is going to be what I focus on when this mission is over. So, I want to serve. I’m going to figure out the right way to serve and the right time to serve.”

De Blasio’s move toward a possible run for governor comes even as the city he leads faces extraordinary challenges and an uncertain future. Should he enter what may be a crowded and well-financed field, he would face significant hurdles.

His approval ratings in New York City have been low, according to the sparse polling that is publicly available, and he faces deep skepticism elsewhere in the state — an environment similar to the one he confronted, unsuccessfully, in his 2020 presidential bid. A run for governor would be contrary to the better judgment of even some people he considers allies, as well as that of many party leaders across the state.

“Osama bin Laden is probably more popular in Suffolk County than Bill de Blasio,” said Rich Schaffer, chair of the county’s Democratic committee, who endorsed Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday. “De Blasio, I would say, would have zero support if not negative out here.”

New York Times

Advertisement

Former Trump aide denies abusing ex-girlfriend

A former Trump aide and congressional candidate in Ohio has filed a defamation lawsuit over allegations of physical abuse that his former girlfriend and White House colleague is leveling while promoting her new book.

Republican Max Miller, a US House candidate in Ohio’s 16th Congressional District, filed the complaint against former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham in a court in Cleveland on Tuesday.

A Cuyahoga County judge denied denied Miller’s request for an immediate restraining order against Grisham, whose promotional tour includes several national interviews. The judge set a hearing for Oct. 13.

In Grisham’s new book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House,” and in a Tuesday opinion piece in The Washington Post, she claims a fellow member of then-President Donald Trump’s staff physically abused her.

While Grisham did not use Miller’s name, his complaint acknowledges he is the boyfriend in question.

His lawsuit says the article is “replete with libelous and defamatory false statements.’’

In it, Grisham alleges that the relationship “had become violent, reaching its worst point on the day I left” and that she had shared what had happened with both the former first lady and the former president.

Melania Trump, she wrote in The Washington Post, “asked me if I had called the police and I said no, explaining that this close to the election, it wouldn’t be good to have yet another domestic abuse scandal hanging over the administration.”

While the book is vague on the specific allegations, Politico reported in July that Grisham and Miller’s relationship ended “when he pushed her against a wall and slapped her in the face in his Washington apartment after she accused him of cheating on her.”

Advertisement

Miller’s lawsuit told the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas that Grisham is leveling the abuse allegations with actual malice, intending to harm him.

Her actions are “in retaliation for her failed relationship with Plaintiff, in retaliation against those associated with the Trump Administration for her failed stint as White House Press Secretary, in a malicious attempt to secure personal financial gain by selling more books, and/or for other reasons to be revealed at trial,” according to the complaint.

In a statement responding to the suit, Grisham said, “Of course I expected this. It’s another form of abuse and intimidation, and it’s right out of the Trump playbook.”

Trump encouraged Miller to run and has endorsed him against fellow Republican US Representative Anthony Gonzalez, a one-time rising star within the GOP who voted to impeach the former president for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Gonzalez announced on Sept. 17 that he would not seek reelection, citing “toxic dynamics” inside the Republican party.

Matthew Diemer, a podcast producer from Bay Village west of Cleveland, is running on the Democratic side.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen high-profile Republicans are co-hosting a fund-raiser next week for Miller.

According to an invitation obtained by The Washington Post, the fund-raiser will take place in Alexandria, Va., on Oct. 13. News of the event was first reported by Politico.

Advertisement

The main hosts listed on the invitation are Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, and Mercedes Schlapp, the former White House director of strategic communications.

More than a dozen other Republicans, many of whom have close ties to the former president, are also listed. They include Representaives Ronny Jackson of Texas and Billy Long of Missouri, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former White House communications director Hope Hicks, former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, former Trump aide Boris Epshteyn, and former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi.

Associated Press and Washington Post