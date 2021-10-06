Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, announced the trip Wednesday and said Biden would focus on the success of vaccine mandates.

Chicago was picked in part because it is the home of United Airlines, which became one of the first major carriers to require shots for its 67,000 U.S. employees. Other airlines have followed with similar requirements, including American Airlines, Southwest, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines.

President Joe Biden is traveling to Chicago on Thursday to talk about vaccine mandates.

Last month, Biden said he would use his presidential powers to require two-thirds of American workers be vaccinated against the coronavirus. That included a private sector mandate that all companies with more than 100 workers require vaccination or weekly testing.

Biden also moved to mandate shots for health care workers, federal contractors and the vast majority of federal workers, who could face disciplinary measures if they refuse.

Biden will talk about the effect that those requirements are having, Zients said.

“We believe that vaccination requirements at workplaces are very effective and an efficient way to ensure people are vaccinated or tested,” he said.

United Airlines has previously said that it would terminate about 600 employees for refusing to comply with its vaccination requirement. About 99% of its U.S. workforce has been vaccinated, according to the airline.