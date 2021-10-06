At stake are how easy it is to vote, who controls the electoral system and, some Democrats worry, whether the results of federal, state, and local elections will be accepted no matter which party wins.

Now, the 2022 races for governor in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania — states that have long been vital to Democratic presidential victories, including Joe Biden’s — are taking on major new significance.

MADISON, Wis. — In three critical battleground states, Democratic governors have blocked efforts by Republican-controlled legislatures to restrict voting rights and undermine the 2020 election.

That has left Governors Tony Evers of Wisconsin, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, and Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania standing alone, in what is already expected to be a difficult year for their party, as what Democrats view as a sea wall against a rising Republican tide of voting restrictions and far-reaching election laws.

Advertisement

The question of who wins their seats in 2022 — Evers and Whitmer are running for reelection, while Wolf is term-limited — has become newly urgent in recent weeks as Republicans in all three states, spurred on by former president Donald Trump, make clearer than ever their intent to reshape elections should they take unified control.

Republicans have aggressively pursued partisan reviews of the 2020 election in each state. In Pennsylvania, GOP lawmakers sought the personal information of every voter in the state last month. In Wisconsin, a conservative former state Supreme Court justice, who is investigating the 2020 election results on behalf of the state Assembly, issued subpoenas Friday for voting-related documents from election officials. And in Michigan on Sunday night, Whitmer vetoed four election bills that she said “would have perpetuated the ‘big lie’ or made it harder for Michiganders to vote.”

Republican candidates for governor in the three states have proposed additional cutbacks to voting access and measures that would give GOP officials more power over how elections are run. And the party is pushing such efforts wherever it has the power to do so. This year, 19 Republican-controlled states have passed 33 laws restricting voting, one of the greatest contractions of access to the ballot since the Voting Rights Act was passed in 1965. Democrats in Congress have tried without success to pass federal voting laws to counteract the Republican push.

Advertisement

The prospect that Trump may run again in 2024 only compounds what Democrats fear: that Republicans could gain full control over the three key Northern states in 2022 and, two years later, interfere with or overturn the outcome of a narrow Democratic presidential victory in 2024.

“I would’ve never guessed that my job as governor when I ran a couple years ago was going to be mainly about making sure that our democracy is still intact in this state,” said Evers, a former Wisconsin schools superintendent. He was elected governor in the Democratic wave of 2018 on a platform of increasing education spending and expanding Medicaid.

He and Whitmer are seeking reelection while vying to preserve the voting system, which was not built to withstand a sustained partisan assault, in the face of intensifying Republican challenges to the routine administration of elections. Wolf cannot seek a third term, but his Democratic heir apparent, Josh Shapiro, the Pennsylvania attorney general, has been on the forefront of legal efforts to defend the 2020 election results for nearly a year.

Advertisement

Republicans have not been shy about their ambitions to change election laws in the three states.

In Pennsylvania, Lou Barletta, a former congressman who recently announced a bid for governor, said that as he crossed the state last week, the top issue for voters was “election integrity.”

“People talk to me about mandates, about vaccines, but they always bring up election integrity as well,” Barletta said.

He said that he was waiting for the Republicans’ election review before committing to a full slate of election changes, but that he already had a few in mind, including stricter voter identification laws.

James Craig, the leading Republican candidate for governor in Michigan, has backed bills that would forbid the mass mailing of absentee ballot applications to voters who do not request them and that would enact a strict voter ID requirement. He declined to comment.

Those proposed laws are being pushed by Ed McBroom, a Republican state senator, even though he released a report in June debunking Trump-inspired claims of election fraud.

“Somebody could pretty easily try to impersonate somebody they don’t know,” said McBroom, who leads the Michigan Senate’s elections committee.

And in Wisconsin, Rebecca Kleefisch, a Republican who served as lieutenant governor under former governor Scott Walker until 2019, is challenging Evers with a campaign platform that calls for shifting responsibility for the state’s elections from the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, which her and Walker’s administration created in 2016, to the GOP-controlled Legislature. Kleefisch declined to comment.