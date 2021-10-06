Thank you for your editorial “Pass the infrastructure bill” (Sept. 30). During the last election, I made a significant number of political donations, particularly for candidates in swing states. My mailbox overflowed with messages signed by Democratic party luminaries (Nancy Pelosi’s ghostwriter seems to respond to everything with disbelief) asking for more. It still does. What I want in return for my support is action.

I understand the political rationale for the Democrats’ push and pull over pending budget legislation. However, I view the infrastructure bill as one of the country’s unequivocal, existential needs, and I resent its being held hostage by the party I supported. I have not given a penny to the party since the internecine feuding began, and I will continue to withhold it until the infrastructure bill makes it through Congress.