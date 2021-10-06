Regarding “In defense of Facebook” (Opinion, Oct. 1), Alex Beam gets it wrong. The idea of Facebook is admirable, but the reality of Facebook is anything but. It is an echo chamber, and its sole purpose is to keep users engaged with Facebook content to generate advertising revenue. Scandal after scandal, the company comes back and talks the talk with statements like “Yeah, we could have done better,” but then they choose not to.

Rules? Terms of service? They don’t apply if you have influence that keeps people active on Facebook and thereby generate more ad revenue. Lie all you want, be as hateful as you can be, but don’t dare mention “breasts,” even in the context of a breast cancer survivor group, or you risk being booted off the platform for inappropriate content.