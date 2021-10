I have had an abortion rights bumper sticker on my car for many years that reads, “Keep your laws off my body.” It has never garnered any overt response. Over the last month or so, however, several drivers have honked and given me a thumbs-up. One man, walking past my parked car, said he liked my bumper sticker. I was puzzled until it suddenly dawned on me that these folks are probably anti-vaxxers.

Helga Thompson