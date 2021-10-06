“As far as roster-wise, we’re not even close to finalizing it, you know?” manager Alex Cora said late Wednesday afternoon. “We have to go over a lot of things. Obviously it was a long night [Tuesday] night and we just got here but you know that’s what [the Rays] do. They put you in spots to try to maximize their lineup but we will maximize our pitching staff.”

With a 10 a.m. EST deadline looming to submit their 26-man roster for the best-of-five series, the Red Sox were expected to cram up until the last minute to create the right balance to best battle a 100-win Tampa Bay team with very few weak spots.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Red Sox team that surprised the Yankees has turned into a team of mystery, both to the Rays and even the Red Sox themselves, before Thursday’s start of the AL Division Series.

Two major question marks — Games 1 and 2 starters — appear to have been settled, with Cora naming Eduardo Rodriguez to start Thursday night and saying there is “a good chance” Chris Sale on Friday.

The biggest unanswered question is the availability of designated hitter J.D. Martinez (sprained ankle), who, like Sale, was left off the AL Wild Card Game roster. Cora said Martinez would test his ankle during Wednesday’s workout and then report back on progress, or not, Thursday morning.

“He is doing OK, he is moving around,” Cora said of Martinez, whose Instagram account showed him able to at least hop around a bit during the champagne celebration at Fenway Park. “The goal is for him to do a few things today physically and you know we’ll make a decision.”

One solution could be that the team will utilize patience by carrying Martinez, knowing that he may miss the first couple of games but could be available for the end of the series.

“We haven’t even talked about that one,” Cora said.

The Red Sox carried a dozen pitchers for the Wild Card Game. It would not be a surprise to see that number grow by one in order to give them maximum flexibility to create the right matchups against the Rays.

As he did pretty masterfully during the 2018 World Series championship drive, Cora vowed to keep non-starting starters in the mix for every game.

“We’ll keep mixing and matching and we’ll use our starters, too, in this series, we will,” Cora said.

The makeup of the bullpen is murky. Sale’s return means potentially at least one pitcher from the Wild Card 12 is going. That could be Garrett Richards or Austin Davis, perhaps, and maybe both if Cora, the coaches and the numbers-crunchers want to add Hirokazu Sawamura, too.

Devers comes through

No questions surround third baseman Rafael Devers, who did not make a splash in the Wild Card game but did produce one very valuable walk in the first inning, just before the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole surrendered the two-run home run by Xander Bogaerts.

Earlier in the at-bat, Devers had swung and missed badly at a high fastball, but down in the count 1 and 2, he did not bite again, watching Cole miss with three straight pitches.

With a proven track record of producing at key moments in big games throughout his young career, Devers, an acolyte of Martinez when it comes to deep-breathing exercises at the plate in between pitches, said he tries to keep calm amidst all the noise.

“I just try not to make things harder for myself when I’m at the plate — depending on what the situation is, like, I don’t try to force anything,” Devers said. “I still maintain my aggressive approach. But, when it comes to the at-bat, like, if yesterday when I had that walk and then Bogey hit the home run, just trying to just understand who is in front of me and who is behind me.”

Bullpen questions

Cora did not commit to any roles in the bullpen, especially the closer’s role, which was filled quite successfully Tuesday night by Garrett Whitlock.

“Yesterday we used Hansel [Robles] in a situation that we knew he had a chance to face lefties, he did a good job,” Cora said. “Whit came in there with some matchups that we felt that were good. Tanner [Houck] the same thing.”

Cora praised both Robles and Davis, who did not pitch Tuesday.

“They settled down and they have been amazing,” Cora said. “I think Hansel, he is striking people out. He is throwing strikes. He is using a great mix of pitches, and with A.D., if you see the numbers against lefties (.149 batting average against), he has been solid.”

Full capacity

The Rays have taken the tarps off the upper reaches of the seldom filled Tropicana Field in the hopes of drawing a sellout crowd for the first two games, and possibly Game 5. “Hopefully it’s a huge benefit,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “We’ve talked about repeatedly all year long that we’ve just missed fans. You can create a lot of energy through, you know, a team pulling for you and on the flip side we’ll be going to Boston, a team that’s not really pulling for you, booing you. “Players appreciate that, and I know our fans — I’m confident our fans are going to show up.” . . . The Red Sox-Yankees Wild Card Game was the most-watched MLB game on ESPN platforms since 1998, per Nielsen Media Research. The broadcast averaged 7.7 million viewers on ESPN and ESPN2. It got a 19.2 rating in Boston and 11.2 in New York . . . The Red Sox assigned eight players to the Arizona Fall League: first baseman Triston Casas, infielder Jeter Downs, catchers Cole Cottam and Connor Wong, and pitchers Brendan Cellucci, Andrew Politi, Connor Seabold, and Josh Winckowski. Casas, a first-round pick in 2018, hit .279 with an .844 OPS in 86 minor league games this season. He also helped Team USA to a silver medal in the Olympics. The Sox players will be with the Scottsdale Scorpions. Chris Mears, who is pitching performance coordinator for the Sox, will be Scottsdale’s pitching coach. The AFL starts its season Oct. 13 . . . Expect budding superstar Wander Franco to pose a particularly tough riddle for any Red Sox pitcher to solve. “Talent-wise, he might be the best player on the field, his talent is pretty undisputable, he can beat you so many ways,” Cash said. “He handles things remarkably well. We marvel at what he does on a daily basis, and as much as, you know, as anybody, there’s a lot of guys that really enjoy the bright lights. Wander seems to appreciate it really, really well.”

Chad Finn and Peter Abraham contributed to this report.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.