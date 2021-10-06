But then the victories came in rapid fashion, eight wins plus a tie in nine games, leaving the seventh-year coach one shy entering Wednesday’s Catholic Central matchup at Cardinal Spellman.

So Tim Phelan put any thought of his 100th in the back of his mind. He never mentioned the milestone to any of his players on the Austin Prep girls’ soccer team.

The season started with a 6-0 victory over Malden Catholic in early September. That was career win No. 91.

“I just want to win the next game,” he said. “I’m a realist. I haven’t scored one goal, made one assist, or made one save for any of these 100 wins. This is all about the players and not me.”

But thanks to those players, a pair of goals from Catherine Gallagher, another from Ainsley Golini, and a shutout from Sam MacCormack, the Cougars presented Phelan with his 100th win courtesy of a 3-0 victory in Brockton.

So on the bus ride back to Reading, Phelan was on the receiving end of cupcakes, balloons, and presents from his players.

“Every player was able to get on the field tonight, which is always a good thing,” Phelan said. “And they played hard from beginning to end. It was on the road, and it was a good win against a good, solid team.”

The Cougars (10-0-1), ranked fifth in this week’s Globe Top 20 are off to one of the hottest starts in Phelan’s tenure. The success, said the coach, is not a result of a few individuals, but is the result of one of the most cohesive teams he’s coached. As he put it, there are no “superstars.”

“There are going to be other teams that have more talent than we do,” Phelan said. “But we really worked hard, and a lot of times we outwork the other team because these kids . . . care about each other, they care about the game, and they play the game the right way.”

His goal is to continue the legacy of a “we, not me” attitude in his players that is emphasized by school’s administration.

“I’m fortunate to be here, and I’m fortunate to coach a great bunch of young ladies,” Phelan said. “They’re better people than they are soccer players, and they’re excellent soccer players.”

Archbishop Williams 3, St. Mary’s 3 — The visiting Spartans (4-4-2) rallied twice, with goals from freshman Georgia Allaire and eighth grader Sophie Skabeikis for a 2-2 game. Then freshman Chloe Puzzo scored the final equalizer with three minutes remaining for the Catholic Central draw.

Berwick 4, Dana Hall 0 — Amesbury’s Chili Dowd scored a pair of goals for the host Bulldogs (7-0-1) in the victory.

Franklin 1, King Philip 0 — Senior Stella Regan scored the lone goal, with classmate Jackie O’Neill assisting, as the Panthers (7-1-2) blanked the seventh-ranked Warriors (7-3) in the Hockomock. Junior Bridget Leo along with Regan and fellow senior Chloe Barco helped Franklin control the middle of the field. Sophomore Rachel Welch was stellar in the shutout.

Hanover 4, North Quincy 0 — Senior captain Gianna Rizzo (2 goals) extended her scoring streak to four straight games in the Patriot League win. Molly McGlame (1 goal, 1 assist) and Ava Toner also scored for the Hawks (8-3-0).

Mansfield 4, Attleboro 0 — Sophomore defender Kara Santos was heavily involved in the offense for the No. 20 Hornets (8-2), scoring two goals and adding an assist.

North Reading 6, Whittier 0 — Two goals apiece from Maddie DiNapoli and Lauren Boudoya helped power the Hornets (4-1-4) past their nonleague opponent.

Norwell 6, Carver 0 — A hat trick from Chloe Kirchner, two goals from Smilla Spacic, and another for Eden Wheeler propelled the No. 11 Clippers (10-1-0) to a win over Carver.

Oliver Ames 4, North Attleborough 0 — Camryn O’Connor and Katie Gibson scored two goals apiece for the Tigers (8-1-1) in the Hockomock win.

Plymouth North 1, Silver Lake 0 — Kathryn Tocci’s first-half penalty kick kept the undefeated season alive for the No. 1 Eagles (9-0) in a Patriot League win.

Saint Joseph Prep 6, Maimonides 0 — Saidah DaSilva and Ciara O’Connor scored twice for the Phoenix (3-4-1) in their nonconference matchup.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Duxbury 2 — Goals from Nora Manning, Kayla Cassidy, and Olivia Borgen lifted the No. 13 Panthers (8-2-1) past the host Dragons.

Winchester 2, Lexington 1 — Junior Ava Murphy scored both goals for No. 9 Winchester (8-1) in the Middlesex League win.

Boys’ cross-country

Newton North 19, Wellesley 36 — Tyler Tubman covered the 3.1-mile course in 16 minutes, 51 seconds and the Tigers (6-0) also slotted runners in the second and third spots for the Bay State Conference win.

Somerville 16, Everett 47 — Junior Sam Buckley again paced the Highlanders, cruising to first without opposition in a time of 14:03 on the 2.55-mile course in the Greater Boston League win. Teammates Atticus Kaye, Calvin Wicks, Atticus Borggaard, and Zachary Fellinger took the next four spots.

Girls’ cross-country

Somerville 15, Everett 40 — Freshman Charlotte Johnson (19:15) and sophomore Anna Siebler (19:16) went 1-2 for the Highlanders in the Greater Boston League win on the 2.55-mile course.

Field hockey

Braintree 3, Milton 0 — Maggie Burchill (1 goal, 1 assist) helped lead the Wamps (5-5) to the Bay State Conference win, with Claire Joyce and Ella Woods also scoring for the visitors.

Case 5, Wareham 0 — Shelby Hajder (2 goals, 1 assist) and Brooke Orton (2 assists) led the Cardinals (7-0-1) in the South Coast Conference win.

Dartmouth 6, Bridgewater-Raynham 0 — Senior Katherine Charrier and sophomore Grace Haskell bagged two goals each in the Southeast Conference win for the No. 20 Indians (8-0-1).

Methuen 3, Haverhill 0 — Freshman Chloe Pickett scored her first varsity goal for the Rangers (5-3-1), and Natalia Fiato added two more in the Merrimack Valley Conference shutout.

Monomoy 2, Barnstable 0 — Senior Caroline Digiovanni and eighth grader Sam Clarke tallied goals for the 12th-ranked Sharks (7-1-1) in the Cape & Islands League.

Somerset Berkley 9, Bourne 1 — Karissa Albin and Laney Martin each scored three goals and registered an assist, and Reese Swanson added two tallies for the Blue Raiders (4-3-1) in the South Coast Conference win.

Westford 2, Wayland 1 — Junior Madelyn Haley and senior Owen de Mars scored for the Grey Ghosts in the Dual County League win.

Weston 2, Waltham 0 — Sophomore Coco Curran netted two goals, including one assisted by junior Haven Trodden, on the way to the Dual County League shutout for the Wildcats (5-4-1).

Golf

Bishop Feehan 192, St. Mary’s 173 — Chad Correia scored 38 points for the Shamrocks (7-3) at Gannon Golf Course in the Catholic Central League win.

Bishop Stang 199, Bishop Fenwick 163 — Sophomore Matt Costello shot 2-over-par 38 to earn 33 points for the Spartans (9-0) in their Catholic Central League win at The Meadow Golf Course in Peabody. Junior Kyle Farias (38) also tallied 32 points.

Bridgewater-Raynham 232, Sandwich 240 — Co-captains Justin Peters and Ryan Manning earned medalist honors with even-par 36s as the Trojans (8-3) won the nonleague match at Old Scotland Links.

Dover-Sherborn 215, Ashland 239 — Sophomore Tim Hill shot a 2-under-par 31 for the Raiders (9-1) on their way to a Tri-Valley League win at Pinecrest Golf Course in Holliston.

Medfield 236, Hopkinton 238 — Max Sherman (Medfield) and Quinn O’Connor (Hopkinton) shared medalist honors with 1-under-par 35s in the Tri-Valley League match at Hopkinton Country Club between two teams who each have just one loss in league play.

Monomoy 6, Rising Tide Charter 0 — Freshmen Casey Huse, Jackson Rocco, and Braden Burke all picked up wins at Village Links Golf Course on the way to the Cape & Islands sweep for the Sharks (8-3)

North Reading 142, Rockport 132 — Isabel Brozena (28 points) and Tyler Murray (26) paced the host Hornets (9-3, 9-0 CAL) to the Cape Ann win at Hillview Golf Course. Will Cahill (25), Bowen Slingluff, and Roy Gebhardt led Rockport (6-6, 5-3) with 25 points.

Reading 39.5, Belmont 31.5 — Sophomore Brandon Bitarsi shot a 1-over-par 37 to help lead the Rockets (7-0) to a victory in the Middlesex League.

Westford 50, Waltham 22 — Senior Cole Kirby recorded a double eagle on the third hole at Nabnasset Lake Country Club in leading the host Grey Ghosts (8-2) to the Dual County League win in their regular-season finale.

Weston 43, Newton South 29 — Zach Pelzar (1-under 34) and JP Noone (even-par 35) helped lead the Wildcats (6-1) to the Dual County League win at Pine Brook Country Club.

Winchester 53, Stoneham 19 — Bill Sughui registered three birdies and shot 2-under-par 36 for Winchester (9-1) in their Middlesex League win at Bear Hill Country Club in Stoneham. Cole Cassidy also recorded three birdies and shot 1-under-par 36.

Boys’ soccer

Archbishop Williams 4, St. Mary’s 2 — Adam Stelljes scored twice in the Catholic Central League win for the Bishops (6-3-1). Goalkeeper Jake Bellew made a save on a penalty kick to keep the two-goal cushion.

Arlington 1, Reading 0 — Junior forward Aiden Sheehan scored his sixth goal of the season to lift the No. 2 Spy Ponders (7-0-2) to the Middlesex win. Senior goalie Eric Widrick recorded his sixth shutout of the season.

Beaver Country Day 4, Concord Academy 0 — Junior Alex Taylor (2 goals, 1 assist) and freshman Jack Strom (1 goal, 1 assist) paced the host Beavers (3-2-1) to the EIL win.

Berwick 9, Bancroft 0 — Garrett Lincoln and Nick Sergeev netted two goals apiece and Liliano Rosa had the shutout for the Bulldogs in the EIL win.

Bishop Fenwick 1, Bishop Feehan 1 — Charlie Vu found Ryan Noci for Fenwick’s lone goal in the Catholic Central League tie.

Cardinal Spellman 6, Austin Prep 1 — Alex Kuzmich (2 goals) and Melvin Alves (2 goals, 1 assist) ran the prolific attack for the Cardinals (8-0-2) in their Catholic Central win.

Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Somerset Berkley 1 — Reece Cordeiro (1 assist), Kevin Smith, and Ian Papa each scored for the Falcons (11-0) in the South Coast Conference matchup. Defensively, Papa, Colin Foster, and Bryce Downs made significant contributions, while Liam O’Neill made six saves.

Franklin 2, King Philip 0 — Jack Moran, assisted by Will Krysak, and Terry O’Neill, off a Ben Costa helper, scored for the Panthers (4-3-3) in the Hockomock League game.

Lexington 4, Winchester 1 — Cruz Ortíz DeRosa sparked the attack for the No. 11 Minutemen (5-2-1) with two goals. Tony Sun converted a penalty kick and tallied an assist in the Middlesex League contest, and Eli Olcott and Jackson Denham scored the third and fourth goals, respectively.

Newburyport 1, Central Catholic 0 — Caelan Twitchell guided a diving header off of Jame Forrest’s corner kick into the back of the net to give the No. 17 Clippers (11-0-0) the nonconference win.

Pembroke 2, Scituate 0 — Senior midfielder Charlie Goncalves and junior midfielder Ethan Sullivan scored in the Patriot League matchup for the Titans (7-2-1). Junior midfielders Declan Crowley and Ben Kane recorded assists, and junior goalkeeper Jack Taylor earned the shutout.

Rivers 2, Belmont Hill 0 — Senior captain Drew Stephans scored a goal and registered an assist in the ISL win for the Red Wings (4-0).

Rockport 2, Georgetown 1 — Dan Merz scored the winner for the Vikings (3-7-1) with seven minutes remaining in the Cape Ann League match. Braydon Wall tallied the first goal for Rockport.

West Bridgewater 7, Avon 0 — Derek Thorburn and Gus Lopes powered the offense for the Wildcats (5-1-1) in the Mayflower League win: each slotted two goals into the net. Ryan Estrella, Ben Fuller, and Colin Shamey also tallied and Aiden Reynolds and Gus Lopes shared the shutout.

Girls’ swimming

Andover 109, Dracut 63 — Cadence Singleton (100 breaststroke), Charlotte Moulson (200 IM), Gaby McDonough (500 freestyle), Maggie McGlynn(50 freestyle), Amelia Barron (100 backstroke), and Claire Neily (200 freestyle) won individual events and also swam on victorious relay teams for the Golden Warriors (5-2) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Girls’ volleyball

Andover 3, Lowell 1 — Marissa Kobelski (17 kills), Olivia Foster (7 kills), Adrie Waldinger (3 blocks), and Ava Sipley (28 assists) led the Golden Warriors (8-2) to the MVC win.

Billerica 3, Chelmsford 0 — Olivia Bento (14 service points) and Sydney Nortelus were stellar defensively and Aiden Arsenault (4 blocks) was strong at the net for the Indians (11-1) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Fellowship Christian 3, Northeast 0 — Adriana Taboucherani had 8 kills and Laura Harvey 14 digs for FCA (7-2) in the win.k

Hingham 3, Marshfield 0 — Nora Schulze paced the host Harborwomen (8-2) to the Patriot League win.

Hopkinton 3, Millis 0 — Annabel Senseney (4 kills, 5 aces), Kate Powers (6 kills, 2 aces), Cathryn Leighton (13 assists, 2 kills), and Sam Berenson (5 kills, 1 assist) powered the third-ranked Hillers (12-0) to victory in the Tri-Valley League.

Lynn Classical 3, Medford 0 — Senior Samantha Thouen recorded 10 assists, 5 aces, and 8 kills, and classmate Chloe Clement contributed 10 kills as the Rams (12-0) roaredto another win in the Greater Boston League win.

Oliver Ames 3, Brockton 0 — Senior Shannon Willard’s 14 assists set the Tigers (8-3) up for a nonleague win.

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.





Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.