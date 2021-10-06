Nagy has changed his mind and on Wednesday made Fields the team’s starting quarterback going forward. The Bears (2-2) are at Las Vegas (3-1) on Sunday.

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy had a plan to develop Justin Fields and resisted making the rookie his team’s starting quarterback from the start of offseason practices.

Bears coach Matt Nagy announced that rookie Justin Fields, the team's No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, will supplant Andy Dalton as the team's starting quarterback.

“I told you the last couple of weeks we’ve had some good conversations internally,” Nagy said. “It’s helped us in the last couple weeks. Continuing that process this week it’s led to making the decision to move with Justin as the starter.”

On Monday, Nagy had said Fields was still the backup and playing only because of Andy Dalton’s knee injury. But on Tuesday he told both quarterbacks of the change and announced it Wednesday. Dalton will return to practice this week after suffering a bone bruise to his left knee and will be the backup.

“I would say I was a little bit surprised, but I mean, not really crazy surprised, but definitely a little bit of surprise,” Fields said. “I feel like he was pretty straightforward with me and Andy.

“And I think my teammates believe in me, so just grateful for the opportunity and just trying to get ready to work.”

Fields experienced a dreadful start, going 6 of 20 for 68 yards and taking nine sacks in Week 3 against Cleveland. In his first home start on Sunday he completed 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards, including a 64-yarder to Darnell Mooney.

“We’ve been patient with this, we’ve grown with him, we’re proud of Justin,” Nagy said. “He’s been a great teammate from the very beginning.”

The Bears signed the veteran Dalton in free agency and traded up to No. 11 from No. 20 in the first round of the draft to pick Fields, and Nagy had said all along the job was Dalton’s until coaches felt Fields was ready.

Then came the knee injury to Dalton in the first half against Cincinnati in Week 2.

“The plan and the process that we had going into this was important to understand, and then when Andy unfortunately got hurt with his knee, that sped the process up,” Nagy said.

Cowboys release LB Jaylon Smith

Jaylon Smith’s murky future with the Dallas Cowboys was most evident when he played just 16 snaps in the opener after averaging 95 percent of the plays over the previous three seasons.

Now that the roster is looking more like it did in that 31-29 loss to defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay, the Cowboys are moving on from the linebacker who recovered from a severe knee injury in his final college game at Notre Dame to become one of their most durable players.

Coach Mike McCarthy wouldn’t get into specifics for the factors in a release that became official Wednesday, but another one was the looming $9.2 million guarantee on Smith’s 2022 salary if he was injured.

McCarthy also wouldn’t get in to why they wouldn’t keep Smith around for depth as an inactive player, or why they waited until four games into the season. The Cowboys (3-1) play the New York Giants (1-3) in the last of three consecutive home games Sunday.

“There are always factors involved, how you build your 90-man roster, how you go through training camp and get to the 53 and the extended practice squad,” McCarthy said. “He played a lot of good football for us. I have nothing but respect for him.”

Smith’s release touched a nerve with fellow linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, teammates since they went to the playoffs together in 2018. Vander Esch said Smith gave a statement to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to read to the players he left behind.

“The statement he gave . . . telling us to go get it and that he’s got everybody’s backs regardless of the situation that he’s in, it just shows you the character and type of person that he is,” Vander Esch said. “Yeah, it’s a tough situation.”

Big Ben ‘not going to quit’

Ben Roethlisberger’s left pectoral remains tender. His hip is apparently some unidentifiable shade of black and blue. His numbers aren’t great. His team’s record is even worse.

Yet the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback insists he’s not at the end. Not with 13 games still to play. Not while working behind an offensive line showing signs of progress. Not with an inner drive he insists is still very much alive a quarter of the way through his 18th season.

“I need to be better,” Roethlisberger said. “I need to fight through and figure out how to make better decisions, how to make better throws, how to, you know, be a better football player . . . I’m not going to quit.”

Roethlisberger enters Sunday’s visit from Denver (3-1) as the NFL’s 27th-rated quarterback, his 78.9 rating just ahead of Miami’s Jacoby Brissett and just behind New England rookie Mac Jones. This is hardly the first time he’s gone through a slump. It is the first time, however, that he’s done it at age 39 while playing for an offense where he’s the oldest starter by more than a decade.

Chilean poised to make NFL history

Sammis Reyes grew up poor as the son of a physical education teacher and insurance adjuster in Chile dreaming of what he could make out of life.

When the opportunity presented itself as a teenager to play basketball in the United States, his family sent him $50 a month to get by. Reyes did not know a word of English and learned as much as he could from watching “The Matrix.”

Now he’s on the verge of making some history. Washington put tight end Logan Thomas on injured reserve Wednesday with a hamstring injury, an absence of at least three games that could open the door for Reyes, 25, to become the first Chilean player to appear in an NFL game.

“Where I’m from, the cost of a helmet is what parents pay for six months of school,” Reyes said. “I’m not naïve to the fact that I’m the first one to do it. I’m only thankful for the opportunity to showcase that we can do it, that people from Chile can also do big things and we can leave our country and seek better opportunities elsewhere.”

Reyes lived in Florida and Hawaii and eventually New Orleans, where the 6-foot-5-inch, 260-pounder played Division I college basketball at Tulane. When that didn’t pan out as a long-term career, he drove for DoorDash early in the pandemic while listening to podcasts to understand everything he could about football, entering the NFL International Pathway Player Program.

Washington hjas signed experienced tight end Jace Sternberger, a 2019 third-round pick who was released by the Green Bay Packers following a two-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

But Reyes’ familiarity with offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s system and his meteoric rise from not knowing football to an NFL roster makes him the favorite to replace Thomas in uniform.

“Sammis looks like he’s going to get an opportunity,” said coach Ron Rivera. “He’ll have to start getting himself geared up and ready to roll.”







